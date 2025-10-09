Google Gemini AI introduces creative photo editing prompts for Karwa Chauth 2025

From gentle moonlit moments to film-style couple portraits, the Nano Banana makes it easy to bring your ideas to life.

Karva Chauth is a special festival celebrated by couples across India. Couples often look for ways to capture the spirit of this festival through beautiful photographs.

Creating vibrant and personalised images is easier than ever with the Google Gemini Nano Banana. With the right prompts, anyone can design stunning scenes that reflect love, tradition, and style.

Here are some prompts that will help you easily create stunning Karva Chauth couple portraits.

Prompts 1: An Indian couple on a rooftop at night during Karva Chauth, the woman holding a sieve and gazing at the moon, dressed in traditional clothing, with soft golden moonlight, in a romantic, cinematic style (faces unchanging).

Prompts 2: A cinematic scene of Karva Chauth on a luxurious rooftop at night. A young Indian couple is performing the Karva Chauth ritual. The woman, dressed in a red and gold sequined sari, holds a decorated sieve and a candle. The man, dressed in a cream-colored kurta, stands comfortably next to her. Both gaze at the moon through the sieve, exuding warmth and affection, just like in the reference photos. The soft golden light accentuates the couple against a dark, somber background, creating a vintage, festive feel (faces are unchanged).

Prompts 3: A romantic Karva Chauth scene with a couple in traditional attire. The woman, wearing a red lehenga with gold embroidery and jewellery, holds a brass vessel and a plate of sweets, while the man, dressed in a cream-colored sherwani, stands lovingly behind her. The moonlit sky, traditional architecture, and burning lamps create a serene, festive atmosphere. Keep the faces and poses the same as in the reference photos.

Prompts 4: A Bollywood-style Karva Chauth scene depicts a couple gazing lovingly at each other under magical lights. The woman is wearing a red lehenga with gold embroidery and jewels, and is holding a brass vessel and a plate of sweets. The man, dressed in a cream-colored sherwani, stands tenderly behind her. Soft lighting, candles, and traditional decorations create a romantic, cinematic atmosphere. Keep the faces the same as the reference photo.

Prompts 5: A traditional Indian couple celebrating Karva Chauth at night. The woman, dressed in a pink and gold lehenga, kneels respectfully holding a plate, while her husband, dressed in a white kurta, holds another plate and offers blessings. Their expressions reflect love and devotion, as well as a soft, radiant atmosphere. Keep the faces the same as the reference photo.

Users can also adjust the background color, font, lighting, decorations, and other elements to make the images more creative and personal.

