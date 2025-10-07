Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Google Gemini: 7 AI prompts for girls to create visually stunning Diwali pictures

Diwali is the festival of lights, joy, and vibrant celebrations. This year, you can make your selfies truly magical with Gemini AI. Using prompts specially designed for girls to transform their regular photos into cinematic portraits that capture the festive spirit of Diwali.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

Google Gemini: 7 AI prompts for girls to create visually stunning Diwali pictures
Here are the top 7 magical Gemini AI Diwali portrait prompts you can try:

Prompt 1

Keep the face the same as the uploaded photo. Create a photorealistic portrait of a young Indian woman with dramatic, glamorous makeup, bold eyeliner, and a maang tikka. She wears a rich red and gold blouse. Arrange a row of lit clay diyas on a reflective surface, casting warm golden highlights and deep shadows, creating a devotional and cinematic atmosphere.

Untitled-design-1

Prompt 2

Use your original face. Generate a calm, photorealistic portrait of a woman wearing a luxurious cream-and-gold lehenga with a heavy kundan necklace and matching maang tikka. Her dark hair is styled in a long braid decorated with jasmine flowers. She holds a clay bowl with red flower petals and a lit flame, with softly lit bokeh lights in the background.

Untitled-design-4

Prompt 3

Maintain the same facial features. Create a dreamy portrait of a young woman in a yellow and gold salwar suit with a sheer dupatta. She holds a plate filled with lit diyas, while colourful festive bokeh lights in the background enhance the magical night atmosphere. This prompt adds a serene, warm glow to the portrait.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini: 6 AI prompts to create most stunning Karwa Chauth 2025 pictures

Prompt 4

Keep the face unchanged. Capture a candid, joyful shot of a woman in a sheer, deep red outfit holding two lit sparklers. The sparks illuminate her face and surroundings, with hints of outdoor foliage in the dark background. Perfect for creating a lively and festive Diwali vibe.

Untitled-design-6

Prompt 5

Use the original photo as a reference. Make a vibrant portrait of a woman in an orange and yellow Anarkali dress holding a single lit sparkler on a balcony decorated with fairy lights and torans. The scene evokes celebration, warmth, and traditional charm.

Untitled-design-5

Prompt 6

Keep the face the same. Create a photorealistic image of a young woman looking up with a gentle smile, wearing a patterned crop top and lehenga. She holds unlit sparklers, with a night sky and bokeh of green and golden fireworks in the background. This prompt adds awe and celebratory energy to your portrait.

Prompt 7

Use your original face. Make a traditional indoor portrait of a woman sitting gracefully in a colourful lehenga, wearing a red blouse, cream dupatta, and multiple bangles. She holds a brass thali with lit diyas, surrounded by warm string lights and blurred candles, creating an inviting, festive, and cosy Diwali scene.

ALSO READ: Gemini AI Prompts: 7 trending ideas for boys to create cool, unique looks

