Google engineer shares monthly expenses in NYC, says sven Rs 1.6 crore salary isn’t enough

How much does a salary of Rs 1.6 crore actually cost in New York City? A video of Google software engineer Maitree Mangal has gone viral, in which she details her monthly expenses. In it, she has revealed that life in New York City, even with a seven-digit income, is not cheap.

With podcaster and author Kushal Lodha, Mangal discussed her salary and monthly expenses in the US.

"What is the average package at Google? I asked Maitree, a software engineer at Google, and she told me that the average package across all roles is around Rs 1.6 crore," Lodha wrote in the caption of his post.

But what interested the audience was the details of Mangal's monthly budget in New York - a city that is often ranked among the most expensive cities in the world.

Standing in her apartment, Mangal revealed that she spends around $5,000 (roughly Rs. 4.2 lakhs) per month, with rent alone accounting for $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakhs).

Their daily expenses, including eating out, groceries, and entertainment, range from $1,000-2,000 (roughly Rs. 85,684-1,71,368), while transportation costs them an additional $100-200 (roughly Rs. 8,568-17,136).

In the comments section of the post, several users discussed the very little difference between the hefty salary packages and real-world expenses in a global city like New York.

Maitri Mangal, who also posts tech-related videos on Instagram, has 173k followers on Instagram.

