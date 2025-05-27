Google Doodles are creative logo changes that celebrate global events, holidays, and iconic figures with fun, educational artwork.

Facts about Google Doodles you probably didn't know before

Ever opened Google and found yourself smiling at a quirky, colourful doodle on the homepage? That’s the charm of a Google Doodle—a fun little surprise that brightens your day while also teaching you something new or celebrating an important moment. But these doodles are more than just playful drawings; they have a story, a purpose, and even some surprising facts behind them.

What Exactly Is a Google Doodle?

A Google Doodle is a special version of the Google logo that appears on its homepage to celebrate holidays, mark anniversaries, or honour important people and events from around the world. They can be static, animated, interactive, or even playable! These little artworks have become a much-loved tradition over the years.

How Did It All Begin?

The very first Google Doodle dates back to 1998, when Google’s co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, attended the Burning Man Festival. They added a stick figure behind the second ‘O’ in Google’s logo as a fun way to tell users they were out of office. It started as a joke—but soon turned into a huge part of Google’s culture.

The First Official Doodle

In 2000, the first official doodle was designed by intern Dennis Hwang for France’s Bastille Day on July 14. It was such a hit that Dennis became Google’s chief Doodler. Since then, doodles have only grown in creativity and popularity.

Country-Specific Doodles

Not all doodles are global. Some appear only in certain countries to mark regional festivals, holidays, or local heroes. This helps Google highlight different cultures and events from around the world.

Doodles Aren’t Daily

Contrary to what many think, Doodles don’t show up every single day. Google selects special occasions to feature them—so while you may spot them several times a week, they're not guaranteed to appear daily.

Fun and Interactive Doodles

The first animated Doodle came out on Halloween 2000, complete with a glowing pumpkin and spider. In 2010, Google created a playable Pac-Man game as a doodle to celebrate the game’s 30th anniversary. It was such a hit that over a billion people played it!

Cool Collaborations

Google’s Doodle team works with artists, engineers, and even AI experts. For instance, the 2019 Johann Sebastian Bach doodle let users compose music using artificial intelligence.

Doodle 4 Google

Since 2005, Google has hosted the “Doodle 4 Google” competition, inviting schoolchildren to design their own doodles. Winners get their artwork featured on the homepage and receive scholarships and tech grants for their schools.

Momo the Cat

Google’s Doodle mascot is a black cat named Momo, inspired by a real pet. Momo has starred in several Halloween-themed Doodles.

Artistic Doodles

Doodles come in all shapes and styles—from hand-drawn art and GIFs to VR experiences. In 2018, Google launched its first 360° VR doodle, honouring filmmaker Georges Méliès.

Learning Through Doodles

Doodles also work as educational tools. They’ve spotlighted historical figures like Ferdinand Monoyer, inventor of the eye chart, and Esther Afua Ocloo, a pioneer in women’s banking.

So, next time you open Google and see a doodle, take a moment to explore it—you might just learn something new while having fun!