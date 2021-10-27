'Thanks for helping world see eye to eye!': Google Doodle pays tribute to inventor of contact lens

Headlines

BMW 220i M Performance Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 46,00,000

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

West Bengal man buys one acre-plot of land on Moon for wife's birthday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In Delhi For G20 Summit

BMW 220i M Performance Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 46,00,000

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaaz ka achar)

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

G20 Summit: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In Delhi For G20 Summit

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

Watch: Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy reveal names of their twins on Janmashtami, explain their meaning to fans

HomeViral

Viral

'Thanks for helping world see eye to eye!': Google Doodle pays tribute to inventor of contact lens

Google Doodle shows Otto Wichterle holding up a single piece of contact lens upon his fingertips while the light is reflected to form the Google logo.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 08:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today the October 27 marks the 108th birth anniversary of Czech chemist Otto Wichterle known to have invented the modern soft contact lens. Google is paying tributes to the genius with a unique doodle. Google wrote, "Happy birthday, Otto Wichterle - thanks for helping the world see eye to eye!"

The Google Doodle shows Otto Wichterle holding up a single piece of contact lens upon his fingertips, while the light is reflected to form the Google logo in the background, as representative of eyesight.

According to Google through their doodle, they want to enlighten netizens with fresh insight on the scientist Otto Wichterle, regardless of whether they themselves are contact lens users. An estimated 140 million people around the world use contact lenses.

Who is Otto Wichterle

Scientist Otto Wichterle was born on October 27, 1913, at Prostĕjov in the Czech Republic.

He earned his doctorate in organic chemistry in 1936 from the Prague Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT).

Otto Wichterle taught as a professor at his alma mater during the 1950s while developing an absorbent and transparent gel for eye implants. 

In 1961 he produced the very first soft contact lenses with a DIY apparatus. Wichterle himself wore spectacles.

This was made of a child's erector set, a bicycle light battery, a phonograph motor and homemade glass tubing and moulds.

This was the earliest version of the modern contact lenses that are now used.

Wichterle's genius is also reflected in the fact that he invented the contact lens at his home where he was refining hydrogel development.

He laid the foundation for state-of-the-art medical technologies such as 'smart' biomaterials, which are used to restore human connective tissues.

Otto Wichterle also innovated bio-recognizable polymers which have inspired a new standard for drug administration.

Wichterle was elected the first President of the Academy of the Czech Republic, following the country's establishment in 1993.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    SBI Wecare senior citizen fixed deposit scheme offering high interest rates to end soon, check details

    West Bengal man buys one acre-plot of land on Moon for wife's birthday

    National Nutrition Week: 5 myths about carbs that are preventing you from losing weight

    Ajay Devgn to star with R Madhavan and Jyotika in supernatural thriller, shares release date

    Jackie Shroff says 'don't forget you are an Indian' amid India vs Bharat row

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

    Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE