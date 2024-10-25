Throughout his career, KK recorded over 500 Hindi songs and many regional hits, receiving awards and nominations, including a National Award.

On Friday, Google honoured Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, with a special Doodle that celebrated his impactful music career. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt songs, KK left a lasting impression on Indian music fans.

KK was born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi and discovered his love for music at a young age. After graduating from Delhi University, he briefly worked in marketing but soon followed his passion for singing, performing at hotels before catching his big break. In 1994, KK sent a demo tape that led to recording jingles, marking the start of his journey to stardom.

KK’s Bollywood debut came in 1999 with “Tadap Tadap” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which became an instant hit. That year, he also released his first solo album, Pal, featuring songs like “Yaaron” and “Pal,” which quickly became anthems of friendship and nostalgia for fans.

Throughout his career, KK recorded over 500 Hindi songs and many regional hits, receiving awards and nominations, including a National Award for his song “Tu Aashiqui Hai” in 2004. His ability to sing across various languages and genres made him one of India’s most versatile and beloved singers.

KK passed away after his final concert in Kolkata, and a statue was later installed in the city to honour his legacy. The Google Doodle tribute reflects KK’s remarkable journey and the unforgettable songs he gifted to fans across generations.