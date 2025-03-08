The Doodle page showcases the contributions of female pioneers who have transformed fields like space exploration, archaeology, and laboratory research.

Today's Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day 2025 with a colorful tribute to the remarkable achievements of women in STEM fields.

The Doodle page showcases the contributions of female pioneers who have transformed fields like space exploration, archaeology, and laboratory research. It emphasises that while these women's discoveries have fundamentally changed our understanding of physics, chemistry, and biology, their impact represents only a small part of the vital role women have played in advancing science throughout history.

International Women's Day, officially recognized by the United Nations in 1975, serves as a global reminder of the essential contributions women make across all sectors. Despite progress, gender disparities persist in STEM fields, with women currently representing only 29% of the global workforce. Encouragingly, this number is steadily increasing as more women pursue careers in science and technology.

"International Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder: the achievements of women have shaped our world throughout history. And it is because of their collective brilliance that we are able to experience the wonders of the modern world," the article says.

How it started?

March 8th marks the anniversary of two early Women's Day demonstrations - one in Saint Petersburg and the other in New York City. While held in different years and locations, both rallies shared a common goal: advocating for gender equality, including fair and safe working conditions, voting rights, and the opportunity to hold public office.

The Women's Day celebration observed on March 19, 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, saw over 1 million people participating in rallies demanding women's rights, including the right to vote, hold public office, and work without discrimination.

In 1917, one of the most significant moments in Women's Day history took place in Saint Petersburg, Russia, when women workers led a strike for "Bread and Peace" during World War I. This protest helped spark the Russian Revolution and ultimately led to women gaining suffrage in the country. As a result, March 8 was officially declared a national holiday in the Soviet Union in 1921 - a tradition that later spread globally.