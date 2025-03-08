VIRAL
The Doodle page showcases the contributions of female pioneers who have transformed fields like space exploration, archaeology, and laboratory research.
Today's Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day 2025 with a colorful tribute to the remarkable achievements of women in STEM fields.
The Doodle page showcases the contributions of female pioneers who have transformed fields like space exploration, archaeology, and laboratory research. It emphasises that while these women's discoveries have fundamentally changed our understanding of physics, chemistry, and biology, their impact represents only a small part of the vital role women have played in advancing science throughout history.
International Women's Day, officially recognized by the United Nations in 1975, serves as a global reminder of the essential contributions women make across all sectors. Despite progress, gender disparities persist in STEM fields, with women currently representing only 29% of the global workforce. Encouragingly, this number is steadily increasing as more women pursue careers in science and technology.
"International Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder: the achievements of women have shaped our world throughout history. And it is because of their collective brilliance that we are able to experience the wonders of the modern world," the article says.
How it started?
March 8th marks the anniversary of two early Women's Day demonstrations - one in Saint Petersburg and the other in New York City. While held in different years and locations, both rallies shared a common goal: advocating for gender equality, including fair and safe working conditions, voting rights, and the opportunity to hold public office.
The Women's Day celebration observed on March 19, 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, saw over 1 million people participating in rallies demanding women's rights, including the right to vote, hold public office, and work without discrimination.
In 1917, one of the most significant moments in Women's Day history took place in Saint Petersburg, Russia, when women workers led a strike for "Bread and Peace" during World War I. This protest helped spark the Russian Revolution and ultimately led to women gaining suffrage in the country. As a result, March 8 was officially declared a national holiday in the Soviet Union in 1921 - a tradition that later spread globally.
How much monthly pension Vinod Kambli gets from BCCI? Is it the same as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh?
Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra box office failure: 'I feel very...'
Google Doodle marks International Women's Day 2025 with nod to women's contributions in STEM fields
This film had two superstars, actresses never arrived on set together, movie bombed at box office, later became cult classic
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement, claims it's ‘easier’ to deal with Russia than Ukraine to end war
Man, said to be in coma, walks out of ICU casually, alleges he was being held captive by hospital for...
Not Dubai, Qatar, UAE, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Indian tourists prefer THIS Muslim country over other destinations because…; it’s best known for…
Fateh OTT release: Here's where you can watch Sonu Sood's gory action thriller
In THIS country, India’s neighbour, temples are banned, performing pujas can land you in jail, its not Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Sri Lanka but…
Exclusive | Gaurav Almani on The Secrets of the Shiledars' success, Zyada Mat Udd, career's trajectory: 'I have been rejected 124 times before...'
'India agrees to cut tariffs because somebody finally exposed them for...', claims Donald Trump
Happy Women's Day 2025: Top 30 wishes messages, quotes and images to share with you loved ones
Nita Ambani makes our jaws drop with her new Rs 3.72 crore diamond-studded watch
UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Shreyas Iyer likely to receive big reward from BCCI after stellar Champions Trophy 2025 performance
Meet man who left engineering for studying literature, joined politics, sparked controversy involving Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, now poet with net worth of Rs...
Meet woman who backed her husband when he had only Rs 30, got married after dating 11 years, now his net worth is Rs 1875 crore, he is...
WPL 2025: Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh shine as Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to keep playoffs hopes alive
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani bought 959-year-old iconic country club for Rs 529 crore, it has appeared in James Bond movies, once home to Queen Elizabeth I, it is located in....
Is Shubman Gill dating actress Avneet Kaur? Instagram post sparks rumours
Ramadan 2025 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 8 in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and more
Viral video: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dances with wife at son’s wedding festivities, WATCH
Javed Akhtar cautions Mohammed Shami against 'bigoted idiots' amid 'Roza' controversy: 'Don't give a damn...'
IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan gets grand welcome at Jaipur, sports son Aryan Khan's brand cool tee; video goes viral
Big blow for New Zealand as star player doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025 final vs India
Meet actor who worked as child artist, Lata Mangeshkar named him, became victim of racism, shot nude scene for this movie, was bullied by..., he is...
CISF woman head constable shoots self in washroom at Delhi's IGI airport, probe underway
Katrina Kaif turns perfect bridesmaid for her bestie, attends her wedding with sister Isabelle Kaif, pens note: 'You are always there for me'
'Only a health nation can...': PM Modi flags issue of obesity, urges to cut down on consumption of oil
'90s ka londa': Waqar Younis shares cryptic post after Mohammad Hafeez questions legacy of Pakistan's cricket legends
Mom-to-be Kiara Advani radiates pregnancy glow in chic Rs 15000 co-ord set as she walks hand-in-hand with husband Sidharth Malhotra
Google co-founder Sergey Brin education: know the degrees that paved way to world's richest company's rise
Mumbai luxury apartment in Juhu sold for over Rs 1 lakh per sq ft; know who the buyer is
Revealed: Real reason behind Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan wearing two watches, who started it?
Cross-Platform UI/UX adaptation engine for hybrid mobile apps
Mansi Bagla on films, passion, and staying true to her vision with mini films
Who wins Champions Trophy 2025 if India vs New Zealand final is washed out due to rain?
Days after Donald Trump thanked Islamabad for handing over terrorist, Pakistan gets SECOND Rank in Global Terror Index
Will India join hands with China in tariff war against US after Beijing urges it to work together?
Twinkle Khanna as Pinky Masi surprises with strong message on women in a hilarious video; watch
Is your payroll safe? Know how HR manager pulled off Rs 20 crore scam from...
Optical illusion challenge: Can you spot the hidden turtle in just 5 seconds?
Watch | Thalapathy Vijay dons skullcap, hosts iftaar in Ramzan month, viral video divides netizens: 'This is totally politics'
Meet world's tallest water buffalo which wakes up at 6 am, eats 35 kg of food every day, its nickname is...
Deepika Padukone makes a statement in glittering gold Sabyasachi ensemble at Forbes 30/50 Global Summit
Sunil Chhetri comes out of international retirement to represent India in....
'Aapki thaali mein laddoo saj ke aayenge toh...': Actress Kunickaa Sadanand reacts to Udit Narayan's kissing controversy
Brother of cricket legend Virender Sehwag arrested in cheque bounce case worth Rs 7 crore
Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Haryana, pilot ejects safely; no casualties reported
BAD news for TCS, Wipro, Infosys employees as companies cut bench sizes due to..., higher layoff risks for...
Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will the winner and runner-up of India vs New Zealand final take home?
Tamannaah Bhatia's advice to women on International Women's Day: 'Challenge societal norms, and...'
BAD news for JioStar employees! Company to layoff around 1,100 as part of..., to offer 'generous severance package' based on...
Rohit Sharma to quit as India captain after Champions Trophy 2025? Report makes massive 'tough talks' claim
After imposing 20 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, US may take THIS step to punish China; What will India do?
'Awarapan 2 ya Awarapan re-release': Emraan Hashmi's cyptic announcement leaves netizens puzzled
Muhammad Yunus to visit China: Will Bangladesh help PLA, Xi Jinping surround India?
After Atul Subhash, Manav Sharma, 41-year-old animator kills self due to alleged harassment by wife: 'I loved you then and...'
What was Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's mansion Mannat called earlier?
Sikandar cast salary revealed: Salman Khan charged 24 times more than Rashmika Mandanna for AR Murugadoss film, took home Rs…
New Trend in Fitness: How telomere testing is shaping the future of longevity
Google Co-Founder Larry Page enters AI manufacturing game with THIS new startup, it could change the future of...
French President Emmanuel Macron says Russia's aggression 'knows no borders'
Donald Trump jokes on NASA astronaut Sunita Williams: 'I see the woman with the wild hair...'
GG-W vs DC-W, Match 17 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Maanikya and Pataki actress sent to 3-day DRI custody
Amar Singh art gallery gets a visit from diplomat and women’s rights activist Claudine Monteil at its exhibition Hélène de Beauvoir: The woman destroyed
HAANAA joins entertainers Cricket League (ECL) 2025 as title sponsor
Good news for PF subscribers! EPFO 3.0 to roll out soon; know its key features and more
Yuvika Chaudhary reacts to divorce rumours with Prince Narula, REVEALS why she stayed with her mom: 'We have seen some tough days'
Bad news for India as banned Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir holds open rally in Bangladesh
Test greats back Mohammed Shami's call to revoke ban on usage of saliva on ball
National Lok Adalat 2025: Get your Delhi traffic challans waived off or settled on THIS date
Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh says Shark Tank pitcher is ‘under daddy’s shadow,’ while Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl calls her...
WTC group promoter Ashish Bhalla arrested, ED investigating fraud cases in Haryana, UP, Punjab
'It can only be ek tarfa...': Tamannaah Bhatia's interview on love goes viral as Vijay Varma makes first appearance amid break up rumours
Meet man who is Shah Rukh Khan's right-hand man, KKR CEO, played crucial role in..., his net worth is Rs...
GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
International Women's Day 2025: Inspiring speech ideas for students
BIG relief for Gautam Adani: SC refuses to stay Dharavi redevelopment project, asks Adani Group to...
Vande Bharat Express to cut travel time from New Delhi to Patna: Check route, ticket price, schedule, stoppages and more
India’s Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija have apologised, says NCW
Salman Khan's biggest flop film was rejected by 8 superstars, could not even recover its budget at box office, made for Rs 48 crore, it earned only Rs..
Nadaaniyan movie review: Ibrahim Ali Khan makes impressive debut with Khushi Kapoor in rom-com that offers fresh breeze of romance
Will Ukraine war lead to formation of EU or European Army? Will it end dominance of US, NATO? Geostrategic reality deconstructed
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner makes BIG claim on India’s Dubai advantage: 'Obviously the surface will dictate...'
Meet world's richest cat, has more than 4 million Instagram followers, holds Guinness World Record for..., net worth will leave you SHOCKED, it is...
14-year-old girl married off, forcibly carried away by “husband” in viral video; WATCH
For first in India’s history, all-women police team to secure PM Modi’s Gujarat event
Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother, who also cracked UPSC exam, became IES officer, took early retirement due to...
Meet actor, son of a clerk, who made superhit debut, worked in over 500 films, got married twice, earns Rs 3 crore per month, his net worth is Rs..
BIG trouble for Pakistanis, Afghans soon? Report claims Donald Trump may soon stop them from entering US due to...
Engagement drama in Bulandshahr: Woman crashes ceremony claiming four-year relationship with bride, here's what happened next, WATCH
Rashmika Mandanna turns heads at airport in bold red top with Prada bag worth Rs 1,71,000
Mukesh Ambani's Jio and Vi offer MEGAHIT JioHotstar subscriptions for just Rs...; check out cricket, prepaid plans
Good news for movie lovers in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah government caps film ticket price at Rs... in state Budget 2025
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu warns against China's economic crisis of 'Neijuan': 'With low domestic consumption, companies must...'
John Abraham's biggest flop film released in 2003, lead actress was replaced after giving one shot, still became superstar, made for Rs 3 crore, it earned only Rs..
Kerala Lottery Result March 7: Nirmal NR-422 Friday lucky draw result DECLARED; 1st prize winning number is...
Zeenat Aman recalls awkward moment of being mistaken for Parveen Babi in Dubai: 'There was one...'