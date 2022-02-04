Google Doodle celebrates Winter Olympics 2022 in unique way

The very anticipated Winter Olympics 2022 kickstarted today, February 4, in China's Beijing and Google decided to join the celebration with its famous 'Google Doodle'. Yes, today's Google Doodle is not only cute but all about the Winter Olympics 2022.

The doodle showcases some of the sports events that will take place at the Olympics that are displayed by six adorable animals - a snowboarding leopard, an ice dancing rabbit, a curling mouse and a few more. Once you click on the doodle, it redirects you to another Google page that has all the information about the games that are supposed to be held soon and the entire schedule for the day.

The Winter Olympics 2022 will take place over 16 days and end on February 20. The event will feature 109 events, which is seven more than the last time.