Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day by reuniting two hamsters

Valentine's day has finally arrived and Google could not have welcomed it in a more cute and adorable way. Yes, Google has managed to bring out the mush in us through the 'Google Doodle' and we are all in for it.

Google is famous for celebrating the smallest to the largest occasions through its doodle and this time around too, Valentine's doodle could not be any cuter.

Google has created two little hamsters in love with the google sign shining behind them in gold neon and has used colours like pastel purple and blues. The fun begins when you click on these hamsters.

The moment you click on them, they get separated by a Google shaped maze which the user has to solve through the tools provided on the screen. Once the maze is solved, these two hamsters go through the tunnels and finally meet again.

The game can be played within a span of 30 seconds and will leave you lovestruck.

Now, Valentine's day is all about expressing love towards the one you love - it can be anyone irrespective of caste, religion, gender or age. Everyone plans their day accordingly to make their loved ones feel special.