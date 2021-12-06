Google Doodle celebrates Pizza via interactive game - Here's why

Google Doodles are fun and it is something we look forward to on a daily basis. From celebrating great minds to special days, birthdays, inventions, etc it gives us information while having fun. Today's Google Doodle celebrates one of the most popular and loved dishes, Pizza.

Why today? In 2017, the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on the same day.

Doodle's pizza puzzle game features some of the most loved pizzas across the world and the game challenges you to cut slices based on the type of pizza ordered. One needs to keep a close check on the toppings and the number of slices ordered. The more accurate a player, the better score they get.

There are 11 pizzas featured in the game:

- Margherita Pizza (Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil)

- Pepperoni Pizza (Cheese, Pepperoni)

- White Pizza (Cheese, White Sauce, Mushrooms, Broccoli)

- Calabresa Pizza (Cheese, Calabresa, Onion Rings, Whole Black Olives)

- Muzzarella Pizza (Cheese, Oregano, Whole Green Olives)

- Hawaiian Pizza (Cheese, Ham, Pineapple)

- Magyaros Pizza (Cheese, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Chili Pepper)

- Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza (Cheese, Teriyaki Chicken, Seaweed, Mayonnaise)

- Tom Yum Pizza (Cheese, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Chili Peppers, Lime Leaves)

- Paneer Tikka Pizza (Paneer, Capsicum, Onion, Paprika)

- Dessert Pizza with endless possibilities

The concept of flatbread has been around for centuries in ancient civilizations from Egypt to Rome, yet the southwestern Italian city of Naples is widely credited as the birthplace of the pizza known today (dough layered with tomatoes and cheese) in the late 1700s. It's here that the story of pizza begins: one that is baked together with centuries of global migration, economic development, and technological evolution.

Today, an estimated five billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the U.S. alone) are consumed internationally each year. No matter how you slice it, pizza is here to stay!