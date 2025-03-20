Google is celebrating Nowruz 2025, presenting a special Doodle designed by guest artist Pendar Yousefi.

Google is celebrating Nowruz 2025, presenting a special Doodle designed by guest artist Pendar Yousefi. Nowruz, Persian New Year, is marked on March 20, 2025, at 5:01 a.m. The day implies the beginning of Persian new year and has been observed for over 3,000 years.

"Nowruz" signifies "new day" in Persian. The festival symbolises renewal, rebirth and the victory of light over darkness. It is widely celebrated with family gatherings and cultural festivities.

In 2010, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added Nowruz to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, marking the significance of the festival. Moreover, the United Nations recognises March 21 as International Nowruz Day.

Around 300 million people across Iran, Afghanistan, Azebaijan, Turkey, parts of South Asia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia are commemorating the occasion with great joy and gusto.