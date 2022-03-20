Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2022 with colourful illustration – Know more about Persian New Year

Google has celebrated Nowruz 2022, which is the Persian New Year, with a colourful and whimsical doodle on its homepage.

Google often honour important days, events, and people through its doodle, which celebrates notable occasions with a beautiful illustration. Today, Google Doodle is celebrating Nowruz 2022, which is celebrated as the Persian New Year.

Nowruz 2022, which is falling on March 20, is traditionally the Iranian or the Persian New Year but is celebrated in the Indian subcontinent as well by certain groups such as Parsis, Kashmiris, and Shia Muslims in the country.

To mark the occasion of Nowruz, Google has showcased a doodle that is full of brightly coloured flowers, green leaves, and buzzing bees, which marks the onset of the spring season. Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays in the world, and it originally dates back to around 3,000 years ago.

The date of Nowruz may vary from region to region, but the festival is celebrated in a period of 13 days, marking the beginning of Farvardin, the first month of the Solar Hijri calendar. The festival is known to symbolize the rebirth and affirmation of life in harmony with nature.

How is Nowruz celebrated?

Typically, Nowruz is celebrated by cleaning or ‘shaking’ the house, along with buying and wearing new clothes to mark the onset of the spring season. Family and friends also tend to visit each other during the 13-day celebrations of the Persian New Year.

One of the most common delicacies prepared on Nowruz by families is Samanu, which is a dish prepared using wheat germ. Sabzi polo with fish and a sweet dish called Nan-e Nokhodchi is also prepared, while each area where Nowruz is celebrated has its own food and sweets.

Though the festival is celebrated across many countries by certain groups, Nowruz is most notable celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, Albania, Uzbekistan, and Iraqi Kurdistan. On this occasion, families often gather together and celebrate with big parties, singing, and dancing.