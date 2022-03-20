Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2022 with colourful illustration – Know more about Persian New Year

Headlines

Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Inside MS Dhoni’s luxury bike, car collection worth crores: Venkatesh Prasad gives sneak peek in viral video

Remember Sahil Khan from Style, he quit acting for bodybuilding, built Rs 100-crore fitness empire; his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

7 must watch haunted shows on Netflix

Mahindra Thar rivals with best looks, engine 

7 highest-grossing Bollywood films of Priyanka Chopra

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

Ashes 2023: Interesting records that were broken in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

Harman Baweja Comments on Priyanka Chopra's 'Beef' Remark, Nepotism & More

WTC Final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final & how it is different from SG

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Remember Sahil Khan from Style, he quit acting for bodybuilding, built Rs 100-crore fitness empire; his net worth is...

HomeViral

Viral

Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2022 with colourful illustration – Know more about Persian New Year

Google has celebrated Nowruz 2022, which is the Persian New Year, with a colourful and whimsical doodle on its homepage.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 20, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google often honour important days, events, and people through its doodle, which celebrates notable occasions with a beautiful illustration. Today, Google Doodle is celebrating Nowruz 2022, which is celebrated as the Persian New Year.

Nowruz 2022, which is falling on March 20, is traditionally the Iranian or the Persian New Year but is celebrated in the Indian subcontinent as well by certain groups such as Parsis, Kashmiris, and Shia Muslims in the country.

To mark the occasion of Nowruz, Google has showcased a doodle that is full of brightly coloured flowers, green leaves, and buzzing bees, which marks the onset of the spring season. Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays in the world, and it originally dates back to around 3,000 years ago.

The date of Nowruz may vary from region to region, but the festival is celebrated in a period of 13 days, marking the beginning of Farvardin, the first month of the Solar Hijri calendar. The festival is known to symbolize the rebirth and affirmation of life in harmony with nature.

How is Nowruz celebrated?

Typically, Nowruz is celebrated by cleaning or ‘shaking’ the house, along with buying and wearing new clothes to mark the onset of the spring season. Family and friends also tend to visit each other during the 13-day celebrations of the Persian New Year.

One of the most common delicacies prepared on Nowruz by families is Samanu, which is a dish prepared using wheat germ. Sabzi polo with fish and a sweet dish called Nan-e Nokhodchi is also prepared, while each area where Nowruz is celebrated has its own food and sweets.

Though the festival is celebrated across many countries by certain groups, Nowruz is most notable celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, Albania, Uzbekistan, and Iraqi Kurdistan. On this occasion, families often gather together and celebrate with big parties, singing, and dancing.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From pizza delivery boy to net worth of Rs 11,000 crore, how youngest self-made billionaire changed his fate

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

CUET PG 2023 final answer key to be released soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

SBI surprises customers with loan rate hike: Interest rates increase by 5 basis points

Delhi-NCR news: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10,000 compensation for families affected by Yamuna floods

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE