Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Google Doodle welcomes the New Year 2026 with a vibrant party-themed artwork featuring balloons and sparkles.

As the world steps into 2026, Google has marked the moment with a lively and celebratory New Year's Doodle. Known for turning its homepage into a canvas of creativity, Google once again used art to capture the excitement of a fresh beginning.

For New Year’s Eve 2026, Google transformed its logo into a festive display. The 'Google' lettering appears in glittering gold, setting a celebratory tone. At the centre of the design, shiny silver balloon numbers initially read 2026.

Adding to the party atmosphere, gold-and-white striped party poppers burst open at the bottom, releasing purple and gold streamers. Small stars, sparkles, and confetti float across the artwork, creating a joyful midnight scene.

A brief history of Google Doodles

Google’s first Doodle dates back to 1998, when founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin modified the logo to signal they were attending the Burning Man festival. What began as a simple out-of-office message has since evolved into a global art movement.

Over the past 25 years, Google has created more than 5,000 Doodles celebrating historical figures, cultural milestones, festivals, and scientific achievements.

Early Doodles included playful stories, such as aliens carrying off the Google logo. In 2000, Google introduced its first international Doodle for Bastille Day in France.

How Doodles became interactive art

Innovation soon became a defining feature of Google Doodles. The Halloween Doodle in 2000 introduced animation, while 2011 saw the first live-action video honouring Charlie Chaplin.

In later years, Google experimented with virtual reality and artificial intelligence, allowing users to interact with music, games, and immersive experiences.

Major Google Doodles of 2025

In 2025, Google Doodles blended technology, culture, and entertainment. Highlights included the interactive game 'Rise of the Half Moon,' festive designs for Lunar New Year, Earth Day, and India’s Independence Day, and inclusive holiday-themed Doodles in December. Google also celebrated its 27th birthday and wrapped up the year with its 'Year in Search' video, showcasing major global trends.