Today, October 25th, 2024, Google Doodle is celebrating singer KK, aka Krishnakumar Kunnath. He is one of the finest singers of all time and was known for his soulful, romantic songs. On this day in 1996, KK debuted as a playback singer on the song Chhod Aaye Hum, which was featured in the movie Maachis.

Despite being regarded as the greatest singer of his generation, he had recorded songs in more than nine different languages. Since most of his songs are absolute gems, choosing some of his best is a daunting challenge. Nonetheless, his legacy is exemplified by several great songs, including Pal, Yaaron, Tadap Tadap, Apadi Podu, Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai, Aankhon Mein Teri, Piya Aaye Na, Zara Sa, Tu Jo Mila, and many more.