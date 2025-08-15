Google Doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day by showcasing traditional tile art, know what it means

Google Doodle is celebrating India's 79th Independence day with a vibrant artwork created by Created by Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio. Check here to know what it means.

India is celebrationg its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. A special Google Doodle has been unveiled, showcasing artwork that highlights the India's accomplishments. The country anticipates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the historic Red Fort in Delhi, while national flags are ready to wave with pride across India, celebrating the freedom from British rule.

This day marks India's official transition into a sovereign republic, with celebrations commencing with the Prime Minister raising the national flag at the iconic Red Fort, followed by a speech to the nation. The day is historically significant, as it signifies India's achievement of independence after almost two centuries of British governance.

As the public participates in ceremonies and cultural events to celebrate their freedom and heritage, the Google Doodle's tiles showcase a variety of styles and textures from different parts of India. The artwork, featuring everything from Jaipur's blue pottery to terracotta relief from West Bengal, reflects India's lasting artistic expression.

Independence Day 2025: Google Doodle

Created by Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio, each tile in the artwork represents a unique style and a particular national achievement. The achievements highlighted include space missions, world chess titles, cricketing successes, and international film awards.

The digital artwork cleverly incorporates themes that highlight India's achievements in space, cricket, chess, and cinema.

The letters in 'GOOGLE' are composed of six uniquely designed tiles from different regions of India, each symbolically representing a particular style. The first letter, 'G', is made from a Jaipur blue pottery-themed tile, displaying the alphabet in a classic font and surrounded by floral artwork.

The first tile, featuring the alphabet 'G' in a classic font, is made from Jaipur blue pottery-themed tile and is surrounded by floral artwork. The second tile includes a floral pattern and an image of a spaceship, while the third one features a traditional design and an image of a cricket ball and two cricket bats at the center.

The fourth tile represents a striking design, symbolizing another traditional tile of India. The fifth tile showcases a chess piece image in the center, and the last one carries an icon of a cinema reel, forming the letters 'L' and 'E'.

“The Indian Independence movement was led by prominent figures who championed civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. Their efforts culminated in the birth of the world’s largest democracy,” the description to the Doodle states.

Meanwhile, Independence Day is marked by citizens celebrating their freedom and pride through a mix of ceremonies, cultural displays, and individual expressions of patriotism. Across the country, flag-hoisting ceremonies are organised.

Families and neighbourhoods gather to perform patriotic songs, skits, and dances. Homes and streets are decorated with the national flag, which waves alongside countless colorful kites symbolising freedom. This widespread celebration honours the nation's past and celebrates its future.