Google Doodle celebrates chickenpox vaccine pioneer Dr Michiaki Takahashi 94th birth anniversary

Thursday's Google Doodle celebrated the 94th birth anniversary of Japanese virologist Dr Michiaki Takahashi, the first who developed the vaccine against chickenpox. Google said, "The vaccine has since been administered to millions of children around the world as an effective measure to prevent severe cases of the contagious viral disease and its transmission."

Today's doodle was illustrated by Tokyo-based guest artist Tatsuro Kiuchi and it shows Dr Takahashi doing the research and curing a child of chickenpox.