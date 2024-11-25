The Doodle invites fans to explore the game’s history, strategies, and ongoing global events

Chess, originating in India in the sixth century, has evolved significantly over the centuries. By the 15th century, its modern rules were established, paving the way for international competitions, the first of which took place in 1851. Today, variations like speed chess and timed matches add excitement to this classic game.

This celebration aligns with the World Chess Championship happening in Singapore this November and December. The tournament will feature 14 classical games, each lasting over four hours, as players aim to secure 7.5 points to claim the title. In the event of a tie, rapid and blitz games, including lightning-fast three-minute rounds, will decide the winner.

Google’s Doodle post stated, “1. e4. That’s right, it’s time for chess! Celebrate this dynamic game by challenging a friend or tuning in to the championship.” It also highlighted chess strategies like the Queen’s Gambit and Sicilian Defense, encouraging enthusiasts to test their skills and appreciate the game’s complexities.

“Make your move this week,” the post added. “Whether you’re a casual player or a chess expert, now is the perfect time to engage with this timeless game.”

The Doodle serves as a reminder of chess’s universal appeal and enduring legacy, inspiring players worldwide to rediscover the joy of this strategic battle of wits.