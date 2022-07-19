Google Doodle: Interesting facts about legendary Malayalam poet Balamani Amma, her most famous works

Photo: Google, Twitter

Google on Tuesday celebrated the life of the ‘grandmother of Malayalam literature’ Balamani Amma with a Doodle on her birth anniversary. Born more than a century ago, Balamani Amma was a highly decorated and acclaimed poet who also won a number of awards. Interestingly, she never received any formal education on her way to become a famed laureate.

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma, an Indian poet who received India’s highest literary award without any formal training.



Learn more about the grandmother of Malayalam literature here https://t.co/0aF36wjZ8k pic.twitter.com/TbprKZjVZr — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 18, 2022

Here are some interesting facts about the legendary Malayalam poet and her most famous works

Received no formal education: Balamani Amma, born on July 19, 1909 Punnayurkullam, Ponnani Taluk, Malabar district, Madras Presidency in British India, did not receive any formal education.

Balamani Amma, born on July 19, 1909 Punnayurkullam, Ponnani Taluk, Malabar district, Madras Presidency in British India, did not receive any formal education. Educated by her uncle’s collection of books to become a poet: Balamani Amma was mentored by her maternal uncle whose collection of books were her source of knowledge.

Balamani Amma was mentored by her maternal uncle whose collection of books were her source of knowledge. Muthassi: Apart from the title of Amma (mother), her work also earned Balamani the title of ‘Muthassi’ (Grandmother) of Malayalam poetry. She has also been described as ‘prophet of human glory’.

Apart from the title of Amma (mother), her work also earned Balamani the title of ‘Muthassi’ (Grandmother) of Malayalam poetry. She has also been described as ‘prophet of human glory’. Her inspirations: The legendary Malayalam poet drew inspiration from author Nalapat Narayana Menon and poet Vallathol Narayana Menon.

The legendary Malayalam poet drew inspiration from author Nalapat Narayana Menon and poet Vallathol Narayana Menon. Connection with Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi: Balamani married VM Nair who became the Managing Editor and Managing Director of the widely read newspaper.

Balamani married VM Nair who became the Managing Editor and Managing Director of the widely read newspaper. Mother of writer Kamala Surayya: Her daughter Kamala Surayya or Kamala Das, who is also known by her one-time pen name Madhavikutty became a writer and also translated one of Balamani’s poems.

Her daughter Kamala Surayya or Kamala Das, who is also known by her one-time pen name Madhavikutty became a writer and also translated one of Balamani’s poems. Honoured with various awards: Her list of recognitions include the Padma Bhushan, Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Ezhuthachan Award.

Her list of recognitions include the Padma Bhushan, Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Ezhuthachan Award. Balamani Amma’s legacy: The Balamani Amma Award is given by the Kochi International Book Festival Committee to writers along with a cash reward.

Balamani Amma’s most famous works

The famous poet published over 20 anthologies of poems as well as several translations and prose works. Her most famous works are Amma (Mother), Muthassi (Grandmother) and Mazhuvinte Katha (The story of the Axe). Her daughter translated her poem ‘The Pen’ which is about a mother’s loneliness. Her first poem to be published was ‘Kooppukai’ in 1930.

The acclaimed poet passed away on September 29, 2004, after a 5-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was cremated with full state honours.

