Google Doodle: Interesting facts about legendary Malayalam poet Balamani Amma, her most famous works

Google on Tuesday celebrated the life of the ‘grandmother of Malayalam literature’ Balamani Amma with a Doodle on her birth anniversary. Born more than a century ago, Balamani Amma was a highly decorated and acclaimed poet who also won a number of awards. Interestingly, she never received any formal education on her way to become a famed laureate.
Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma, an Indian poet who received India’s highest literary award without any formal training.
Learn more about the grandmother of Malayalam literature here https://t.co/0aF36wjZ8k pic.twitter.com/TbprKZjVZr — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 18, 2022
Here are some interesting facts about the legendary Malayalam poet and her most famous works
Balamani Amma’s most famous works
The famous poet published over 20 anthologies of poems as well as several translations and prose works. Her most famous works are Amma (Mother), Muthassi (Grandmother) and Mazhuvinte Katha (The story of the Axe). Her daughter translated her poem ‘The Pen’ which is about a mother’s loneliness. Her first poem to be published was ‘Kooppukai’ in 1930.
The acclaimed poet passed away on September 29, 2004, after a 5-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was cremated with full state honours.
