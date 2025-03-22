The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence with a grand opening ceremony on March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This Doodle celebrates the beginning of the Indian Premier League 2025 T20 cricket season. This year’s tournament will see 10 teams. The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence with a grand opening ceremony on March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The ceremony will take place before the first game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the reigning champion Kolkata Knight Riders.