Google CEO Sundar Pichai forgets to unmute himself on video call - WATCH

Working from home and attending video calls is a part and parcel of life over the past one-and-a-half years. There have been many instances when people have done bloopers while attending video calls by themselves mute or unmute.

To err is human and when done by a 'technologically-challenged' person, it is legit. But, this time, it was Google's CEO Sundar Pichai's turn, who accidentally left his mic on mute while on a video call.

Pichai took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a similar experience. “Always remember to unmute…thanks @KermitTheFrog for joining us on @YouTube #DearEarth and chatting about some of our shared interests,” Pichai tweeted, along with a short, two-minute video clip of the interaction.

“Hi there, Sundar…” Kermit the Frog said, initiating the conversation. Pichai had left his mic on mute for a few seconds while responding, promoting Kermit the Frog to say, “Sundar, I think you’re on mute. Wow, I can’t believe I’m talking to the CEO of Google and he is on mute.”

It was only 11 seconds into the chat that Pichai unmuted himself and apologised for the slip.

“Sorry Kermit the Frog, I was on mute and I’ve done it a few times this year like everyone else,” he said with a smile.