A clear indication of his growing political pull, Elon Musk was by the side of Google CEO Sundar Pichai to join a congratulatory call to US President-elect Donald Trump after his recent victory over Kamala Harris. This call, as sourced by The Information, shows how Musk is still very influential in Trump’s administration, advising him on staffing and policies.

Musk, who has been a big Trump supporter, has been spotted around Trump more often lately, including at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. This call shows that he was actively involved in the Trump transition team, making him an important figure in the team. Musk is also said to have donated more than USD 119 million to a Trump-supporting political organisation in a clear bid to ensure his companies’ business plans are in sync with policy.

Musk and Trump have become friends and business partners since they later took over the presidency of the United States of America. People online has even started calling the “First Buddy,” which shows his proximity with the president-elect. They proved to be good friends as they both stayed at Mar-a-Lago on election night watching the results of the election.

‘In addition to serving as an advisor, Musk is expected to head a new proposed department called ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ in the Trump administration.' This position is to help improve efficiency in the government and cut back on bureaucracy, a goal of Musk’s for governance.

Trump has publicly endorsed Musk, calling him “an amazing guy” and noting that Musk has been very engaged in the campaign, including spending a considerable amount of time campaigning in Pennsylvania. Musk is one of the most influential figures of technology and business today, and his relationship with Trump opens up questions on how technology and politics will align in the future and how it will affect policies in industries such as electric cars and even space travel.