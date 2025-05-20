One X user added a special touch to his picture and turned it into a poster of the iconic Bollywood film Sholay.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a picture of himself, which surprised the internet. Many complimented the Indian-origin CEO’s sharp tan jacket and sunglasses look. The picture has gone viral in no time. It also features DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis. Pichai posted the image on May 20. It shows the two tech giants standing together in what looks like a stadium. “Having a deep think,” he captioned it, striking a wordplay around 'DeepMind'.

As the picture surfaced on X, it didn’t take long for meme-makers to spice things up. One X user added a special touch to his picture and turned it into a poster of the iconic Bollywood film Sholay. In the edited version of the picture, Pichai and Hassabis are seen holding rifles, replacing Sholay’s iconic leads, originally played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. The meme reimagines the two tech personalities as action heroes, giving them an unexpected and hilarious Bollywood debut. Check out the picture here:

In a recent podcast, Pichai said he sees all of the major tech companies doing well in the AI race, and that there won’t be one clear winner. "There are still more companies to be launched that we don’t know about yet, which will create even more competition," he said. Google launched Gemini in late 2023, the same year Microsoft introduced Copilot.