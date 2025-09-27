Google birthday: Why search engine marks September 27 as its big day; know history, significance and more

Google celebrates its birthday on September 27; a date chosen in the mid-2000s to mark index growth milestones and later adopted as its official anniversary.

Google turns 27 today, and if you’ve noticed its playful birthday Doodle, you might be wondering, why does the tech giant celebrate its big day on September 27 when it was actually founded earlier in the month? The story behind this date is as fascinating as Google’s own journey from a garage start-up to a global tech powerhouse.

Why September 27 b ecame Google’s b irthday

Google was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998, by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in a small garage in Menlo Park, California. However, the company’s birthday has shifted over the years, with Google experimenting with different September dates to mark the occasion.

In the mid-2000s, September 27 became the chosen date after Google announced a major milestone, a record-breaking expansion of its search index. Since then, the company has stuck to this date, using it for its annual celebratory Doodle and global acknowledgments. The day now serves as a symbolic marker of its evolution rather than the literal incorporation date.

From g arage to g lobal t ech g iant

What began as a research project at Stanford University has transformed into a company that touches nearly every corner of the internet. From search and advertising to YouTube, Android, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, Google has reshaped how billions of people live, work, and connect.

The annual birthday Doodle isn’t just fun artwork, it’s also a reminder of how far the company has come. It highlights Google’s quirky, human side while also inviting users to reflect on the innovations that define modern digital life.

As Google turns 27, it’s not just celebrating the past but also looking ahead. From AI breakthroughs to new technologies, the company continues to shape the future of the internet while reminding the world of its humble beginnings.