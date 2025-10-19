FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout

RJD ex-candidate tears kurta, breaks down outside Lalu Yadav's residence after denied ticket, makes BIG allegation of party demanding Rs 2 crore for..., WATCH VIDEO

Invited for dinner, then disaster struck: How three Afghan cricketers lost their lives in airstrike

Noida bachelors light up balcony for Diwali after viral ‘lazy’ decor post

Gurgaon bathes in golden glow as Diwali lights up city, watch

With over 2600000 diyas, Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 sets two Guinness World Records; Check details

Did Ajit Agarkar influence Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirements? Chief selector breaks silence

GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, what does it means?

Dhanteras sales boom: Over 100000 cars sold in single day, India's auto market shatters all records

IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump calls Colombian President Petro 'illegal drug leader', announces US to cut off all subsidies

Donald Trump calls Colombian President Petro 'illegal drug leader'

‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout

‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout

RJD ex-candidate tears kurta, breaks down outside Lalu Yadav's residence after denied ticket, makes BIG allegation of party demanding Rs 2 crore for..., WATCH VIDEO

RJD ex-candidate tears kurta, breaks down outside Lalu Yadav's residence...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeViral

VIRAL

‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout

Furthermore, he stated that the codebase is "huge and undocumented," and even small changes require navigating multiple files.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 09:44 PM IST

‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A post on Reddit by a young software engineer has sparked online discussion about burnout and the lack of onboarding support for freshers at large tech companies. In a post titled "First job out of college - 12 years of annual salary - good pay, but I'm plagued by no guidance, unrealistic expectations, and constant anxiety," the anonymous user explained that he recently joined a multinational company as a developer. He said that the role has become "mentally exhausting" due to unrealistic expectations and little to no guidance.

"I recently joined my first job as a developer at an MNC, where I'm getting a good salary and good technical skills, but the conditions have been difficult. What seems like a dream job to many is mentally draining me," the Redditor wrote. He explained that within a few weeks of joining, he was given numerous development tickets and told to "figure everything out on his own," despite being unfamiliar with the company's internal systems.

Furthermore, he stated that the codebase is "huge and undocumented," and even small changes require navigating multiple files. Although his superiors expect him to be self-sufficient, he claimed they spend hours answering questions and later accuse him of being "too dependent on them."

The user said, "I understand what he's trying to say, but sometimes I really don't know where to start."

The OP also pointed out inequities in onboarding between teams. He said other new hires receive lighter workloads, time to understand the codebase, and gradual help, while he is handling six stories in a 12-day sprint, and is under pressure to avoid spillover. He wrote, "The Scrum Master gets angry if anything goes wrong, and on top of that, my team leader doesn't even protect me because, according to him, 'the things assigned to me are very straightforward.'"

Long hours have added to the stress. Although his official working hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., he said he often works late and continues to think about tasks even after logging off. He said, "I can't quit because of family responsibilities and debt."

 

First job outta college ~12 LPA — good pay, but I’m drowning with zero guidance, unrealistic expectations and constant anxiety....
byu/IntelligentFigure854 inIndianWorkplace

 

Social Media Reactions

The post has resonated with many people, especially first-time developers, who say that new hires in the industry are expected to work without proper guidance.

"Welcome to the real world, away from college. Sorry to blow your mind, but that's just the way things are. You're paid X as an investment in the company, and that applies to everyone, and everyone faces some challenge depending on their seniority. If anyone says otherwise, they're either lying or delusional. Most of us are lucky to have a good mentor. College doesn't teach anything useful, so blaming anyone else is pointless," one user wrote.

"I had the same experience in my first two and a half years at my first company. It wasn't easy, but that experience taught me that I can handle any technical challenge. Now, find and understand things, no matter how frustrating. Now, my life is calmer, especially because everything else seems easier now," another commented.

"If possible, schedule a time with your senior and discuss your expectations. Tell them you feel their expectations are not right and you want to improve. Write down what they can expect from you and then go to the meeting. If there's a mismatch, tweak the conversation to make it right. Set a deadline and ask them to review it. Remember that you're eager to improve. No manager will refuse someone who wants to improve and reduce their burden," suggested a third user.

Also read: SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who were 3 Afghanistan cricketers who lost their lives in Pakistan's airstrikes?
    Who were 3 Afghanistan cricketers who lost their lives in Pakistan's airstrikes?
    Sunjay Kapur's sister ignores his widow Priya Sachdev, includes Karisma Kapoor in..., drops strong message: 'Shadow that dares to...'
    Sunjay Kapur's sister ignores his widow Priya Sachdev, includes Karisma Kapoor
    US: Nationwide 'No Kings' protests target Trump administration's policies amid government shutdown
    US: Nationwide 'No Kings' protests target Trump administration's policies
    Journey from Mumbai's Versova to Madh Island in 10 minutes? 1 hour coastal link ride to get easier with BMC’s bridge, project to cost a whopping Rs...
    Journey from Mumbai's Versova to Madh Island in 10 minutes? Here's how
    Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi
    Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja ritual
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE