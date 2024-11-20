Officials stated that following the finalization of the decision, groundwork for the project is expected to commence soon. The ropeway will connect the Tarakote route to the main shrine area, Bhawan.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced exciting news for devotees, as it has decided to implement the long-awaited ropeway project to make the pilgrimage faster and more convenient. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, stated, "The ropeway project will be a transformative initiative, especially for devotees who find the steep 13-kilometer trek to the temple challenging."

Addressing reporters in Katra, Garg confirmed, "The board has finally decided to move forward with the ropeway project." Once completed, the project is expected to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine each year. He added, "Last year, the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi set a new record, with over 9.5 million devotees visiting the shrine."

Garg emphasised that the project had been under discussion for several years, and the board has now decided to proceed, ensuring enhanced facilities for devotees. He noted, "The ropeway will particularly benefit elderly pilgrims and those who face physical challenges or are unable to use the limited helicopter services available." Additionally, the board assured that concerns of local stakeholders would be taken into account during the project's implementation.

Officials stated that following the finalization of the decision, groundwork for the project is expected to commence soon. The ropeway will connect the Tarakote route to the main shrine area, Bhawan. They also highlighted that the project has been carefully planned to minimize environmental impact while offering breathtaking views of the Trikuta Hills, enhancing the spiritual and aesthetic experience for pilgrims.

The ropeway is expected to transport several thousand pilgrims daily, significantly reducing congestion on the traditional walking paths. Officials further noted that the journey, which currently takes hours on foot, will be reduced to just a few minutes, providing a more comfortable and efficient option for devotees.