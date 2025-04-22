Jio has extended its Unlimited Offer till April 30, giving users 30 days of free JioHotstar access with plans of Rs 299 or more.

Jio users have a reason to celebrate, the telecom company has extended its much-loved Jio Unlimited Offer, allowing users to enjoy free access to JioHotstar for 30 days. This special offer was first launched in March 2025, and was initially available only until March 31. However, due to its popularity, Jio extended the offer till April 15, and now once again till April 30, 2025.

The details of this exciting offer are now live on Jio’s official website. To benefit from this offer, users must recharge with a plan of Rs 299 or more. It is available for both prepaid and postpaid customers, but there's one important condition, you need to choose a plan that offers at least 1.5GB of daily data.

This offer is seen as a special IPL 2025 gift for Jio users. As we know, IPL 2025 matches are being streamed on JioHotstar, which usually requires a separate subscription starting from Rs 149. But now, Jio is offering free access for 30 days to this platform if you recharge with an eligible plan.

JioHotstar is not normally free, and users typically have to purchase a subscription. However, with this new Jio Unlimited Offer, that cost is being waived for a limited period.

So, if you're planning to enjoy IPL matches on your phone or smart TV, this is the perfect time to recharge your Jio number. Just make sure you choose a plan of Rs 299 or more with 1.5GB/day data, and you’ll be able to enjoy JioHotstar absolutely free for a month.

Hurry, this offer is valid only till April 30.