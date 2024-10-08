Twitter
Good news for pet lovers! Uber launches special service, to start with...

This first-of-its-kind service is expected to expand to other cities soon

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 01:45 PM IST

Good news for pet lovers! Uber launches special service, to start with...
Travelling with pets in India has always been challenging, with many auto-rickshaws and cabs refusing rides as soon as they spot a furry friend. To address this issue, Uber has introduced Uber Pet, a new pet-friendly ride service in Bengaluru. This first-of-its-kind service is expected to expand to other cities soon.

Uber Pet allows users to pre-book cabs for travelling with their pets, whether it's for a vet visit or a trip to a pet-friendly café. Riders can book rides from 60 minutes to 90 days in advance.

"We understand how important pets are to their families, and including them in outings is essential," said Shweta Mantri, head of Rider Verticals at Uber India and South Asia, according to Indian Express. "Uber Pet aims to make travel easier and more convenient for pet owners and provide more earning opportunities for drivers."

To book an Uber Pet ride, users need to select Uber Pet as the cab type, enter their trip details, and provide additional information. Rides can be cancelled for free if done 60 minutes before the trip. Cancellations within 60 minutes will cost Rs 60.

While Uber Pet rides will be slightly more expensive than regular Uber Premier rides, the company believes it offers a valuable option for pet owners and a chance for drivers to earn more.

