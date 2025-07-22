Good news for Noida residents: Jewar Airport to be connected with new 3 km route, cut travel time for thousand coming from...

Greater Noida West will soon get a new road link to Jewar Airport, making travel faster and easier for local residents and nearby cities.

People living in Greater Noida West will soon find it easier to travel to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar. The authorities have started planning a new road project to improve connectivity between the city and the airport. A key part of this plan is to connect a 130-metre wide road in Greater Noida to a 120-metre wide road in the Yamuna Expressway Authority area. This new connecting road will be around 3 kilometres long. Once it’s completed, reaching not only the Jewar Airport but also the residential and industrial sectors of the Yamuna Authority will become much simpler and quicker.

Project Plan and Inspection

Sumit Yadav, the Additional CEO (ACEO) of the authority, recently visited the 130-metre wide road that connects Greater Noida and Greater Noida West. He was accompanied by the project team to review the area and discuss the expansion work. Currently, the road is developed only up to Sirsa village in Greater Noida. The ACEO has instructed the team to extend it up to the 120-metre wide road under the Yamuna Authority. This will benefit people travelling from Ghaziabad, Greater Noida West, and Greater Noida, making access to the Noida International Airport far more convenient.

To handle the expected increase in traffic once the airport opens, there are also plans to redesign traffic circles and possibly reduce their size to keep the flow smooth. A special consultant will prepare the design for the new Ghanghola roundabout to help connect industrial sectors like Ecotech 9, 10, and 11 more efficiently.

Underpass at Sirsa Village Being Considered

Another major plan under consideration is to build an underpass near Sirsa village to cross the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. This will improve connectivity and safety for vehicles on the route. The authority is also discussing this plan with the Irrigation Department before starting construction.

Once these projects are completed, the road network in the area will be greatly improved. It will also make it easier for people from nearby areas like Bulandshahr to travel to and from the Jewar Airport. The new developments are expected to boost the region’s infrastructure and help both residents and businesses.