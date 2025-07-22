Twitter
Why did Jagdeep Dhankhar quit? Not health, THESE may be reasons for his abrupt announcement...

This YouTuber to make Bollywood debut opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in Karan Johar film; not Elvish Yadav, Ashish Chanchlani, Gaurav Taneja, Dhruv Rathee

Bihar SIR: EC issues BIG statement, says these many voters removed from elector list due to...

Salman Khan shares touching biking memory with his father Salim Khan: 'He bought his first bike for Rs....'

World's safest country announced, India beats UK, US; check list

Vaani Kapoor makes BIG statement on being body shamed, rejected on skin tone: 'A filmmaker had...'

This state to become India's first to launch mining tourism, inspired from..., it would cost Rs...

Air India plane catches fire after landing at Delhi airport; all passengers, crew safe

Made in Rs 200 crore, this Shah Rukh Khan film flopped at box office, actress disappeared from Bollywood, earned only...

Not Rohit Sharma or Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri names top 5 Indian cricketers of all time

Death sentence to Nimisha Priya cancelled? THIS evangelist claims BIG relief for Kerala nurse facing execution in Yemen

Tata Group firm worth Rs 49469 crore teams up with this tech giant to build...; to invest Rs 430 crore in...

Good news for Noida residents: Jewar Airport to be connected with new 3 km route, cut travel time for thousand coming from...

World’s largest bee is called ‘Flying bulldog’, does not produce honey, it’s size is..., found in...

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Raise Crosses $8,825,000 as Sixth Stage Ends Faster Than Predicted

Will Nitish Kumar replace Jagdeep Dhankhar? BJP may pull him out to beat anti-incumbency in Bihar polls as...

Not Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Srinagar; Ed Sheeran says this Indian city is his favourite, it is located in...

Turkey's Erdogan makes big claim on Cyprus on 51st Anniversary of Turkish invasion, sparks NATO...

Bobby Deol's first look in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar leaves fans excited: 'This is explosive'

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rishabh Pant needs only 40 runs to shatter Rohit Sharma's Test record of...

War 2: Yash Raj Films to celebrate the legacy of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR by launching the trailer on...

Bryan Johnson shutting down his wellness company Blueprint? Millionaire founder says, 'I don't need...'

Deepinder Goyal gets richer by Rs 2348 crore as Zomato parent Eternal shares rise by...; net worth reaches Rs...

‘CEO personality, Arijit’s singing’: This IAS officer made internet obsessed with his singing skills, watch viral video

Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara set to debut electric market at Rs..., with range of over 500 km, to launch on...

Akshay Kumar is 'already scared' as Kajol, Twinkle Khanna announce new talk show Two Much: 'Can't imagine the chaos on...'

'There's something down here': Brazilian journalist accidentally steps on girl's body while reporting her disappearance, WATCH

Good news for Olympic winners as Delhi govt hikes cash awards, gold medallist to get Rs…

Morari Bapu Begins Ram Katha at Iconic Davos Congress Center

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for captain, vice-captain, pitch report, possible Playing XI and more

Meet 28-year-old genius, whom Mark Zuckerberg hired for Rs 1.2 lakh crore, he is...

Meet Indian-origin man who was once intern at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, now technical director at this England football club, he is from..., his name is...

Paresh Rawal hits back at troll slamming him over drinking urine, reveals 'lot of people have...'

How did Jagdeep Dhankhar become most controversial vice president? About Sonia, Rahul, SC, RSS, he said...

Where It All Began: From Jabalpur to ANAX Holding’s Impact Under Satish Sanpal

Deep Barot becomes the most trusted name in US behind the scenes of global music videos

Big tension for Pakistan, China, Indian Army receives first batch of Apache helicopters, it can carry..., is capable of delivering...

Elon Musk's Tesla opens first-ever diner and drive-in movie screens in..., check its unique features, menu and more

Aamir Khan breaks his silence on making film on Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: 'Absolutely...'

Rakesh Roshan shares first update after angioplasty, says both arteries to his brain were over 75% blocked: 'By chance, we...'

President accepts Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, confirms Rajya Sabha chair

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President: Know how much pension, what facilities will he get? Who will handle his duties now?

Is there constitutional crisis after Jagdeep Dhankar quits? How, when, for how long new vice president be elected?

Indian Air Force to retire MiG-21 fighter jet after six decades of service, ceremonial send off on...

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani fan of this special sweet, private helicopters sent to get it from UP village, it's name is...

Celina Jaitly slams makers of Jawani Diwani, says they 'betrayed' her: 'Woman was pushed...'

Meet Miss World winner who was dropped from Bollywood films, quit acting, beaten up by husband, is now...

US Senator Lindsey Graham issues big warning to India, China, Brazil over Russian oil: 'Will crush your economy if...'

Big move by Ratan Tata-owned company, acquires 67% stake in this UAE-based brand for Rs 160000000, its name is...

Meet Gita Gopinath, Indian-origin IMF’s first woman economist, studied at Delhi’s LSR, did PhD from Princeton University, quits job to join...

Earth is spinning faster today, marking second-shortest day in history; here's why

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowns at Costa Rica beach during family vacation, dies tragically

Weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers for next...

'Goliyan chali, ek white gaadi...': Rapper Fazilpuria breaks his silence after being shot in Gurugram

Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers this much starting salary for freshers in 2025, it starts from Rs...

Former head coach Ravi Shastri makes BOLD claim, picks this star cricketer to be India's next 'genuine all-rounder', his name is...

MS Dhoni calls out on lack of physical activity among Indians, raises concern for fitness levels of youngsters: 'Even my daughter...'

Google's top executive has valuable advice for aspiring engineers amid AI revolution, says 'Computer science degree alone isn't...'

Divyanka Tripathi hits back after Elvish Yadav fans abused her for not recognising him on Laughter Chefs 2: 'My system bounces back your...'

Kalki Koechlin talks about 'difficult' divorce from Anurag Kashyap: 'It was hurtful to see him with...'

British F-35B fighter jet leaves Kerala after being stranded for 5 weeks: Know how much the airport may have earned from parking

Amid Epstein-Donald Trump row, White House pulls The Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool

Emiway Bantai falls from moving SUV after stunt goes terribly wrong during song shoot, shocking video goes viral: Watch

Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Reliance enters fast fashion delivery market with...

Saiyaara Ahaan Panday says 'I am truly shell-shocked', gets emotional as he thanks Karan Johar for everything: 'I grew up watching...'

Sebi lifts ban on Jane Street, allows US firm to resume trading but...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at the age of 21 with AIR..., but did not become IAS, IPS due to..., currently she is working in...

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri breaks down film's multi-composer album: 'Wanted the title track to be...' | Exclusive

Rahul Gandhi in legal trouble, court accepts plea against Congress leader over...

Who will be the next Vice President of India after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns?

Election Commission: This state becomes first in India to have electors less than 12,000

Viral Video: Astronaut shares stunning image of natural phenomenon over this city, it is...

DNA TV Show: SC questions ED, rejects its plea against Karnataka CM’s wife in MUDA case

IND vs ENG: Will Team India end 89-year-old curse at Old Trafford against England? Know the full story

Saiyaara box office collection day 4: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats opening day haul, crosses Rs 100 crore in India, earns...

Another Air India incident as Delhi-Kolkata flight aborted moments before takeoff due to...

'Shilpa Shirodkar shot dead': Actress reveals she had 25 missed calls from 'worried' parents after shocking PR stunt

'Don't play Pakistan in any ICC tournament: Former Pakistani skipper Salman Butt challenges India amid WCL 2025 row

HUGE blow to Anil Ambani as SBI classifies him, RCom, as 'fraud'; to file complaint with...

Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj summoned by ED for this reason, actors to appear for questioning on...

What is NISAR? Most awaited India-US joint satellite mission to be launched on..., know its significance

Who is Jagdeep Dhankar, second Vice President of India to resign from the post?

Malaika Arora wore her own clothes in this chartbuster song; it's not Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam, Kaal Dhamaal, it is...

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns from his post, to prioritise...

India's largest govt bank raises Rs 25000 crore to fund...; over 6 crore shares bought by...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

75-year-old letter found accidently leads scientists to one of Earth’s rarest minerals in...

England announce Playing XI for 4th Test against India, replace Shoaib Bashir with...

BharatGPT launched, what is it? How different is this AI chatbot from ChatGPT?

Pakistan: Christian man arrested for blasphemy, What is anti-blasphemy law? Does such law exist in India?

CBSE takes BIG step to ensure safety of students, directs all affiliated schools to...

UGC NET June 2025 result released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; get direct link, steps to download scorecard here

Mohammed Siraj confirms whether or not Jasprit Bumrah will play Manchester Test: Here's what he said

This European town sells homes at Rs 100 but with conditions, know who are eligible

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's flirty Instagram exchange fuels relationship rumours; actress calls him...

Meet actress who began as child artist, worked in 32 films, 48 TV serials, quit acting to become IAS, failed five times, now works as…

Deepinder Goyal makes BIG move as Zomato to launch...; aims to take on...

Mythri Movie Makers warn Pawan Kalyan fans to not share leaked pictures from Ustaad Bhagat Singh set: 'Any accounts...'

Earth to spin faster tomorrow due to...; to see second-shortest day of 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip out today, here's how you can download it

Shahid Afridi finally breaks silence after India pull out of Pakistan game in WCL 2025, says 'If I had known...'

Good news for Noida residents: Jewar Airport to be connected with new 3 km route, cut travel time for thousand coming from...

Greater Noida West will soon get a new road link to Jewar Airport, making travel faster and easier for local residents and nearby cities.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jul 22, 2025, 05:46 PM IST

Travel to Jewar Airport to get easier

People living in Greater Noida West will soon find it easier to travel to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar. The authorities have started planning a new road project to improve connectivity between the city and the airport. A key part of this plan is to connect a 130-metre wide road in Greater Noida to a 120-metre wide road in the Yamuna Expressway Authority area. This new connecting road will be around 3 kilometres long. Once it’s completed, reaching not only the Jewar Airport but also the residential and industrial sectors of the Yamuna Authority will become much simpler and quicker.

Project Plan and Inspection
Sumit Yadav, the Additional CEO (ACEO) of the authority, recently visited the 130-metre wide road that connects Greater Noida and Greater Noida West. He was accompanied by the project team to review the area and discuss the expansion work. Currently, the road is developed only up to Sirsa village in Greater Noida. The ACEO has instructed the team to extend it up to the 120-metre wide road under the Yamuna Authority. This will benefit people travelling from Ghaziabad, Greater Noida West, and Greater Noida, making access to the Noida International Airport far more convenient.

To handle the expected increase in traffic once the airport opens, there are also plans to redesign traffic circles and possibly reduce their size to keep the flow smooth. A special consultant will prepare the design for the new Ghanghola roundabout to help connect industrial sectors like Ecotech 9, 10, and 11 more efficiently.

Underpass at Sirsa Village Being Considered
Another major plan under consideration is to build an underpass near Sirsa village to cross the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. This will improve connectivity and safety for vehicles on the route. The authority is also discussing this plan with the Irrigation Department before starting construction.

Once these projects are completed, the road network in the area will be greatly improved. It will also make it easier for people from nearby areas like Bulandshahr to travel to and from the Jewar Airport. The new developments are expected to boost the region’s infrastructure and help both residents and businesses.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
