Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani topped global wealth gain charts as their net worths surged over USD 1 billion, while most other billionaires faced losses.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index was updated on May 23, and it brought a surprising turn for the world’s wealthiest people. While most billionaires saw a drop in their fortunes, India’s Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani stood out. They were the only two among the world’s top 500 billionaires whose wealth increased by more than USD 1 billion (over ₹8,300 crore) in a single day. This sudden rise has pushed both Ambani and Adani to the top spots in terms of daily wealth gain.

Ambani and Adani: India’s Rising Billionaires

According to the Bloomberg Index, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by a whopping USD 2.35 billion (around Rs 19,500 crore) on May 23. This brought his total wealth to USD 104 billion (approximately Rs 8.63 lakh crore). So far this year, Ambani’s net worth has grown by USD 13 billion (about Rs 1.08 lakh crore), making him the 17th richest person in the world and the richest in Asia.

Gautam Adani, on the other hand, saw his wealth increase by USD 1.72 billion (roughly Rs 14,300 crore) on the same day. His total net worth now stands at USD 82.3 billion (about Rs 6.83 lakh crore), and he has gained USD 3.64 billion (around Rs 30,100 crore) so far this year. This makes him the 20th richest person globally.

In fact, out of the top 10 billionaires in terms of daily net worth gain, five are from India. Besides Ambani and Adani, Shiv Nadar (HCL), Shapoor Mistry (Shapoorji Pallonji Group), and Ravi Jaipuria (RJ Corp) have also made it to the list.

Top Global Billionaires Face Losses

While Indian billionaires are celebrating, many of the world's richest saw their fortunes shrink. Elon Musk’s wealth dropped by USD 1.14 billion (around Rs 9,470 crore), bringing his total to USD 374 billion (Rs 31.05 lakh crore). Jeff Bezos lost USD 1.95 billion (Rs 16,200 crore), Mark Zuckerberg saw a fall of USD 3.29 billion (Rs 27,300 crore), and Larry Ellison lost USD 1.35 billion (Rs 11,200 crore). Even tech giants like Steve Ballmer, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin each saw a loss of USD 1 billion or more.

In short, while many global billionaires are watching their wealth slip, Indian tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are reaching new highs and bringing pride to India with their remarkable financial growth.