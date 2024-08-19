Twitter
Good news for Manu Bhaker as Rs 25 lakh crore company plans to give huge amount of money to shooter for...

This deal follows Bhaker's success in the Paris Olympics, where she won two medals

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 01:07 PM IST

Good news for Manu Bhaker as Rs 25 lakh crore company plans to give huge amount of money to shooter for...
Coca-Cola has signed Indian shooter Manu Bhaker for a one-year endorsement deal worth Rs 1.5 crore for its Thums Up cola brand, according to an Economic Times report. This deal follows Bhaker's success in the Paris Olympics, where she won two medals, significantly increasing her endorsement fee from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

Bhaker, 22, has already begun appearing in ads for Thums Up, starting with promotions on Instagram. In the past, she was part of the Indian contingent sponsored by Thums Up during the Tokyo Olympics. Thums Up, a home-grown cola brand, became the first in Coca-Cola India's portfolio to reach annual sales of over a billion dollars in 2021.

According to the report, though Bhaker’s endorsement fee is notable, it is still much lower than the Rs 3-5 crore per deal that top cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma receive. 

Despite the fact that Indian athletes did not win any gold medals in Paris, brands are eager to sign up stars like Bhaker, badminton player Lakshya Sen, and javelin silver medallist Neeraj Chopra.

The rise in social media followers for these athletes is one reason for their growing popularity among brands. This endorsement marks a major milestone in Bhaker’s career, reflecting her growing influence in sports and brand endorsements.

