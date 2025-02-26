Apple and other tech giants, including OpenAI, SoftBank, Meta, and Microsoft, have announced major US investments worth hundreds of billions, with Trump taking credit.

Apple and Other Tech Giants Announce Major Investments in the US

Apple Inc. has joined the list of tech giants pledging large investments in the United States, a move that former President Donald Trump claims credit for. The company announced plans to invest USD 500 billion in the country over the next four years, hire 20,000 new employees, and manufacture AI servers domestically.

Shortly after Apple's announcement, Trump stated that the company was investing in the US because it had "faith in what we are doing." However, Apple did not directly link its investment plans to the Trump administration. According to Bloomberg, these spending plans are not significantly different from what Apple had previously outlined.

Over the years, many corporations have made large investment pledges under Trump's presidency. Now, as he returns to office for a second term, companies are once again announcing major financial commitments.

Major Tech Investments Announced Under Trump

Apple

Investment: USD 500 billion over four years

Jobs Created: 20,000

Locations: Houston and Detroit

Details: Apple plans to open a new AI server manufacturing facility in Houston and a supplier academy in Michigan.

Stargate Project (OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle)

Investment: Up to USD 500 billion

Jobs Created: “Hundreds of thousands”

Location: Texas

Details: This joint venture aims to develop AI infrastructure in the US, starting with a massive data center in Texas.

SoftBank

Investment: USD 100 billion

Jobs Created: 100,000

Location: Texas

Details: The company plans to focus on AI, data centers, and semiconductors but faces questions on funding availability.

Meta

Investment: USD 65 billion

Location: Louisiana

Details: Meta is building a large data center and expanding AI projects.

Microsoft

Investment: Over USD 40 billion

Locations: Texas, Arizona, and more

Details: Plans include expanding data centers and AI infrastructure, though these plans were made before Trump returned.

Damac

Investment: At least USD 20 billion

Jobs Created: “Thousands”

Locations: Multiple states, including Texas and Ohio

Details: The Dubai-based company will develop data centers across the US.

Amazon

Investment: USD 11 billion

Jobs Created: 550

Location: Georgia

Details: Amazon Web Services will expand cloud infrastructure with new data centers.

Anduril (Defense Tech Startup)

Investment: Nearly USD 1 billion

Jobs Created: 4,000 directly, 8,500 indirectly

Location: Ohio

Details: The company will manufacture autonomous weapons and defense systems.

Many of these companies had already planned their investments before Trump’s return. However, they are now officially announcing them, reviving the trend of large corporate pledges under his presidency.