Good news for iPhone users, more Apple stores coming to THESE Indian cities soon

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

War in Middle East and silence of Arab world

Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit and Assamese recognised as classical languages, what are the criteria to get status?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

After Sikandar, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for this film; superstar's pic goes viral

After Sikandar, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for this film; superstar's pic goes viral

HomeViral

Viral

Good news for iPhone users, more Apple stores coming to THESE Indian cities soon

Apple said that iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max that are made in India will soon be available for the local customers and for export to 'select countries' across the world

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

Good news for iPhone users, more Apple stores coming to THESE Indian cities soon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Apple plans to open four more retail stores in India - each in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, the US multinational electronics manufacturer announced on Friday. In April 2023, Apple had opened its first two stores in India - in Delhi and in Mumbai.

Apple said that iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max that are made in India will soon be available for the local customers and for export to "select countries" across the world.

Apple had begun manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017. It has now over 3,000 employees in India.

Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India.

In its annual event that happened on September 9, Apple introduced iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, innovative camera features, improved graphics for immersive gaming, and more - all powered by the A18 Pro chip.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available in four finishes: black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium. Pre-orders began September 13, with availability beginning September 20.

"Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it's been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

"We're thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India, because we're inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can't wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgable team members," O'Brien said.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme by the Central government is also likely to have attracted several gadget makers, including Apple, to set shop in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

The Amore Banquets: Surat's premier boutique hotel redefining hospitality with exceptional experiences

The Amore Banquets: Surat's premier boutique hotel redefining hospitality with exceptional experiences

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

Who is Manoj Bharti, ex-diplomat appointed as working president of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party?

Who is Manoj Bharti, ex-diplomat appointed as working president of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement