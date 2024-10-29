This step could mark a new era in India-Russia tourism relations, creating more opportunities for cultural exchange and exploration

In exciting news for Indian tourists, visiting Russia may soon become easier as visa-free travel is in the works. Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, revealed that a new agreement is being developed to allow Indian travellers to visit Russia without a visa, which could lead to a big increase in visitors from India to Moscow.

Kozlov mentioned that this agreement is expected to attract more Indian travellers to Moscow, as tourism from India has already shown significant growth. According to reports, in the first half of 2024, around 28,500 Indian tourists visited the Russian capital—a 1.5 times increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting India’s growing interest in Russian tourism.

The collaboration between Moscow’s tourism committee and Aeroflot introduced a travel program called "Russian Holidays: From the Capital of Russia to the Capital of Siberia." This program showcases Moscow’s vibrant energy alongside Siberia’s natural beauty, aiming to strengthen tourism ties between the two nations.

Additionally, Russia’s introduction of e-visas has already made it easier for Indian tourists to travel, and visa-free travel would be an even greater boost.

Moscow’s rich history, iconic sites like the Kremlin, Red Square, and St. Basil's Cathedral, and lively cultural offerings have long attracted global travellers.

With this new initiative, Moscow hopes to appeal even more to Indian tourists, emphasising its unique mix of history, modern attractions, shopping, and a diverse culinary scene. This step could mark a new era in India-Russia tourism relations, creating more opportunities for cultural exchange and exploration.