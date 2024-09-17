Twitter
Viral

Good news for Indians planning to travel to Thailand, country set to roll out...

This initiative, as stated by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to simplify immigration processes

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

Good news for Indians planning to travel to Thailand, country set to roll out...
Image source: Pixabay
Starting December 1, 2024, Thailand will introduce an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for visa-exempt travellers, including those from India. This initiative, as stated by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to simplify immigration processes and enhance the tracking of foreign visitors. 

The government emphasised that the ETA is part of broader efforts to boost national security while maintaining Thailand's status as a top tourist destination.

The ETA will apply to nationals from 93 countries currently enjoying visa exemptions. However, travellers from Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia are exempt from this requirement. Once approved, the ETA will allow a single entry and permit stays of up to 60 days, with the option to extend by 30 days.

Applying for the ETA will be an entirely online process with no associated fees. Visitors will submit their details through the new platform, making it convenient for travellers. Additionally, the Thai government plans to integrate the ETA system with the e-Visa system by June 2025, allowing a unified application for travel.

One of the main benefits of the ETA is faster immigration clearance. Travellers can use automated gates at checkpoints by scanning the QR code provided on their ETA. However, visitors must stick to their stay limits, as the new system will track visa-exempt travellers, with penalties for overstaying.

Despite the faster processing, the ETA does not guarantee entry into Thailand. Border officials still have the final say on whether to allow entry.

