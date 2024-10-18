The policy update is expected to make travel to this country more accessible for Indian citizens

Indian citizens travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now enjoy visa-on-arrival benefits if they hold valid permanent resident cards or visas from the United States, United Kingdom, or any European Union country.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced this policy change on Thursday. This move is seen as part of the strengthening ties between India and the UAE, which hosts more than 3.5 million Indian residents.

Indian nationals with ordinary passports will now be able to obtain a 14-day visa-on-arrival at any entry point in the UAE. Previously, this facility was only available to those holding residence permits from these countries.

Update regarding Visa-on-arrival facility for Indian citizens travelling to the UAE pic.twitter.com/aFrqnX8jTx — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) October 17, 2024

To be eligible for the visa-on-arrival, travellers must meet the following criteria:

-A valid visa, green card, or residence permit from the United States.

-A valid visa or residence permit from any EU country or the UK.

-A passport with at least six months of validity.

The visa is initially issued for 14 days, but travellers can extend their stay for an additional 60 days by paying the required fees. This policy update is expected to make travel to the UAE more accessible for Indian citizens.