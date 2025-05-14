According to the report, the proposal to relax the cash limit for Indian tourists was raised during a pre-budget discussion with Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel.

The travel experience for Indian tourists visiting Nepal by land is likely to lead to a rise in tourist arrivals as the government is set to make changes to its travel regulations. The Nepal government led by PM KP Oli is set to relax its cash-carrying regulations for Indian tourists travelling by land. Soon, Indian visitors will be allowed to carry up to Rs 4.25 lakh in cash when entering Nepal via land borders. Currently, the limit stands at Rs 25,000 for land travel, which is significantly lower than the Rs 4.25 lakh allowed for those arriving by air.

The Federation of Nepali Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) had appealed to the government to reconsider the cash limit for Indian tourists arriving by land. FNCCI's request aimed to ease travel restrictions and boost tourism in Nepal by aligning the cash-carrying limits for land travellers with those for air travellers. This move is expected to make it more convenient for Indian tourists visiting Nepal by land, potentially increasing the number of visitors and benefiting the local economy.

According to the report, the proposal to relax the cash limit for Indian tourists was raised during a pre-budget discussion with Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel. He questioned when Indin citizens coming by air are permitted to bring up to $5000 and its application for those tourists arriving by land. The move is expected to boost tourism and promote improved infrastructure like roads etc, for a better experience for Indian tourists.

The finance minister further suggested implementing stable policies and an integrated tax system to attract both domestic and foreign investment in Nepal. This initiative is expected to boost tourism, create local business opportunities, and generate employment, ultimately benefiting the country's economy.