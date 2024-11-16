Officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) have indicated that operations from Delhi could start soon

The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), branded as "Namo Bharat," is gearing up to revolutionise travel in the National Capital Region (NCR). Officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) have indicated that operations from Delhi could start as early as January 2025, according to reports.

Stretching 82.15 km from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, this is India’s first regional rail service. The corridor, which includes 25 stations and two depots, is expected to be fully completed by 2025. With a top speed of 160 kmph, it will be the fastest regional rail system in India, designed to handle up to 800,000 passengers daily.

Currently, a 42-kilometre section between Sahibabad and Meerut South is operational, covering nine stations, including Ghaziabad and Modi Nagar. Trial runs on the segment extending to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi are nearing completion. NCRTC is conducting rigorous testing of trains, tracks, signalling systems, and platform screen doors to ensure seamless operations.

NCRTC plans to seek certification from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), a key regulatory step before launching the service. High-speed trials are also scheduled in the coming months.

The advanced system features onboard Wi-Fi, CCTV surveillance, emergency communication, and fire detection systems, promising a safe and modern travel experience for commuters.