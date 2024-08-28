Twitter
Good news! First flight out of Noida International Airport in Jewar may take off in…

The project has faced multiple challenges since its inception, including delays due to global supply chain disruptions, which affected the delivery of essential construction materials and equipment

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

Good news! First flight out of Noida International Airport in Jewar may take off in…
Jewar's Noida International Airport
The long-anticipated inaugural flights from Jewar's Noida International Airport are now set for December, months later than originally expected. With this unexpected delay comes a story of environmental clearances, construction setbacks, and the pressing deadline that will determine the airport’s operational future.

Come December, the much-awaited Noida International Airport at Jewar is expected to finally see its first passenger flights take off. Initially slated to begin operations by the end of September, the airport’s debut has been delayed by several unforeseen challenges, with environmental clearances and construction issues being at the forefront.

“Four domestic flights will be operational by December 29. By February, more flights will be flying out regularly,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL). The airport, once fully completed, is projected to be the largest in the country, making this delay a significant development in India's aviation sector.

One of the major roadblocks preventing the airport from opening as scheduled is the pending second phase of environmental clearance. This critical approval, which must be secured before operations can commence, has encountered delays due to the need to translocate 111 animals, including blackbucks, peafowl, and deer, from the future airport site. These animals are to be relocated to the nearby Dhanauri wetland site, an area recognized for its ecological sensitivity, though it has yet to receive Ramsar site designation.

“The first stage of clearance required prior to its construction was already given by the MOEFCC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) but the clearance prior to operations is pending,” Singh explained. He added that the airport authorities have been granted a grace period of three months to obtain this crucial clearance, which they are optimistic about receiving in time.

The Noida International Airport is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The project has faced multiple challenges since its inception, including delays due to global supply chain disruptions, which affected the delivery of essential construction materials and equipment. Despite these setbacks, Singh reassured that significant progress has been made, with the runway and lighting already completed and only some work on the terminal building remaining.

The foundation stone for this ambitious six-runway airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021. However, its journey from blueprint to reality has been fraught with unexpected challenges, with the latest delay underscoring the complex interplay of environmental concerns and infrastructure development.

As the final touches are put on the terminal building, the countdown to December has begun in earnest. With the clock ticking, all eyes are on Jewar to see if this new aviation hub will clear the last of its hurdles in time for its much-anticipated launch.

