An Uber driver has recently gone viral for a weird compliment he received eight years ago. Most cab-hailing apps such as Uber usually have a rating system whereby the riders and the drivers can rate each other to maintain accountability and great standards of service. In addition to a 5-star rating, most drivers also get comments such as "Excellent Service" or "Great Conversation." Passengers can also make personal comments to help other customers judge the quality of the driver's service. A screengrab on social media revealed that the driver, Mohammed, has made an impressive 10,138 trips over eight years, with a stellar rating of 4.96 out of 5. While he received praise for his excellent service, engaging conversation, and good music, one particular comment stood out: "Great kisser.

Mohammed moving kinda crazy pic.twitter.com/mgez4vByzL — s (@s20_a_) December 9, 2024

The unexpected compliment, left eight years ago, quickly became the focus of social media chatter. A post shared on X (formerly Twitter) was captioned, "Mohammed moving kinda crazy," and it had the internet in stitches. In response, one noted, "I was impressed by his 1250+ trips a year, till I saw the note". Another noted, "I was looking at the amount of trips and was thinking 'good job!' Then looked down." In a funny, jokingly tone, one noted: "I left this review for Mohammed, I love trolling my Uber drivers." Others connected the commentary to wider trends, like one remarking, "No wonder it's the most popular boys name in the UK now," referring to a study showing that Muhammad had become for the first time the most popular baby name for boys in England and Wales.