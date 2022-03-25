Golden retriever wins hearts with ‘precious’ wedding dance – WATCH viral video

Are you a big dog lover? If yes, this video will definitely woo your heart like nothing else ever did. Recently, social media was filled with a video showing a newly-wed bride and groom dancing on their wedding video. While the couple was dancing, all eyes were on their cute pet golden retriever.

The now-viral video shows the couple dancing at Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Aloud’ while the groom carries their beautiful pet in arms. The video was first shared on Tiktok and has already garnered over 11 million views there. Not just that, it has now taken over all social media platforms as people are in awe of the lovely wedding dance.

The video, shared on Instagram by goldenretriever_lilly, shows the dog resting its head on the bride’s shoulder. As the couple grooves on the Ed Sheeran song, the dog turns back and starts licking the groom’s face as if to show his love.

Right before the video ends, the couple can be seen landing a load of kisses on the dog’s cheeks. Users on Instagram are all hearts for the lovely performance as they flood the comments section of the video.

An Instagram user writes, “The ultimate party and wedding crashed and absolutely no shame in doing so”. Another one says, “OMG so precious love this. Love his head on your shoulder”.

Watch viral video here:

Many people shower blessing upon the sweet family and some said it is the “best video” they have seen in a long time.

Aren’t they all looking so cute dancing together?

