A video filmed inside an opulent Indore mansion has gone viral on social media. The home, lavishly decorated with gold, features gilded furniture and 24-carat gold-plated electrical sockets. Shared by Instagram content creator Priyam Saraswat, the video has over 1 crore views, captivating and puzzling viewers.

Saraswat, known for showcasing extravagant homes, starts his tour by asking permission from the homeowners – a couple whose calm demeanor contrasts with their residence's extravagance. Upon entering, viewers are greeted by a fleet of luxury cars, including a 1936 vintage Mercedes, which the homeowner calls the “real gold".

Within the mansion, the opulence continued with golden chandeliers, shimmering walls, and even 24-carat gold switchboards. "I see a lot of gold," Saraswat remarked in disbelief. The owner confirmed, "This is all real. 24-carat. We’ve used it in every corner, from decor to sockets."

The couple disclosed that the mansion features 10 bedrooms, a private cowshed, and meticulously maintained lawns. The homeowner shared an inspiring narrative of their journey, detailing a transformation from challenging beginnings to a life of extravagance.

“We were 25 people in the family living off one petrol pump," he recalled, saying that survival was hard, so he started government contracting. Today, he builds roads, bridges, and buildings. “We are also working on a 300-room hotel," he said.

Social media reaction

The video showcasing the mansion, shared on @priyamsaraswat's Instagram, has garnered both amazement and widespread online commentary. One viewer humorously stated, “Imagine living in a house where even the switchboards are gold," while another quipped, “Looks straight out of a movie set."

A third user said, "Living life king size comes to life."

“Respect to their hustle,” remarked a forth user, while another joked, “Even my dreams aren’t this fancy.”

However, some viewers also voiced concerns regarding the house's security.