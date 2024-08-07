'Gold lana hai': Vinesh Phogat in video call to her mother after Paris Olympics feat

Vinesh Phogat faced a tough challenge as she faced strong contenders such as the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist - Yui Susaki from Japan and the European champion Oksana Livach from Ukraine.

India’s wrestling star Vinesh Phogat created history by qualifying for the finals of the women’s freestyle 50 kg wrestling during the Paris 2024 Olympics. She clinched her place in the final on Tuesday by outfitting Cuban opponent Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semi-final bout; thus becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to do this at the Olympics.



The journey that led Phogat to the final was quite memorable. She faced a tough challenge as she faced strong contenders such as the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist - Yui Susaki from Japan and the European champion Oksana Livach from Ukraine. This way, she is securing herself for at least a silver medal, much better than any previous Olympics where she was unable to grab any medals



After her win, which took her to the semi-final round, the girl made a teary video call to her mother. To her mother in a call, she reassured her “Gold lana hai” meaning she would bring home the gold which was heart-warming to her side. It was a joyful moment as her mother screamed with pride and happiness, crying openly as Vinesh blew kisses and gave thumb up.



The final match has already set its sights on Phogat as she is scheduled to wrestle against Sarah Hildebrandt from the United States. Phogat along with her display of determination and skilled choice has become an icon for Indian Wrestling, and she can be the first Indian woman to win the Olympic gold medal in wrestling.