Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

The Mar Mar Palace, an estate in Spain's Marbella that resembles the White House, was luxuriously adorned with marble, gold accents and amenities such as a hospital, helipad and mosque. The estate covered more than 200 acres, which made it one of the costliest properties in the region. It symbolised opulence and extravagance by hosting events for its owner King Fahd of Saudi Arabia's 13 wives and their 3,000 guests. However, after King Fahd's passing in 2005, the estate worth 300 million pounds (Rs 3,218 crore), has been left to decay with accounts of vandalism and neglect.

It has sadly fallen into dis-repair over the past two decades following the death of King Fahd of Saudi Arabia. Constructed in 1982 this expansive property served as a getaway for the king, who was known for hosting gatherings of family and friends that boosted the local economy.

Urban explorer Jake Parr recently explored the abandoned palace and described it as a haunting glimpse into its grandeur. Among glass and graffiti-covered walls were remnants of luxury like gold door handles and marble staircases. The maintained gardens now lay overgrown with weeds, while the swimming pool has turned into a murky pit.

Local residents look back fondly on King Fahd's visits, as his presence brought prosperity to Marbella's economy, he even tipped 234,000 euros to a palace staff once out of generosity. In honour, the town has dedicated a street and a public garden to him.



While residing there, he reserved hotel accommodations, employed extra personnel, potentially boosting the local economy by over 90 million euros (Rs 824 crore).