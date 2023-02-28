Search icon
Gold equals bride's weight in viral video from lavish Pakistani wedding in Dubai

Dubai wedding's display of gold equivalent to bride's weight goes viral.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

The amount of gold displayed at a luxurious Pakistani wedding hosted in Dubai has recently gained popularity online, shocking many users. According to reports, the amount of gold on display was equal to the bride's weight. However, it was later discovered that the gold was fake and only a part of the wedding's overall theme.

The gold was used as decor, and this wedding move was modelled after the well-known Bollywood film Jodha Akbar. The  groom went all out to make the celebration a grand affair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The extravagant use of gold at the wedding has sparked a debate on social media regarding the tradition of lavish wedding spending in South Asian nations. The trend of lavish wedding spending has drawn criticism from many people who claim that it places undue stress on families and reinforces the idea that weddings should be expensive ceremonies.

Even though the wedding setup was controversial, it has won praises for its creativity and attention to detail. Netizens stated that the wedding planners worked very hard and did a fantastic job on recreating the Jodha Akbar concept.

These days, it's fashionable to add a little creativity and fun into weddings for uniqueness and fun. People attempt to recreate the wedding of their dreams, based on their favourite films, television shows, or books.

Read more: Bollywood singer Armaan Malik gets angry with namesake YouTuber, his two pregnant wives fight back

