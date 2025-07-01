French fashion label Louis Vuitton came out with a luxury bag design inspired by the famous Indian rickshaw. Its Men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection is winning hearts world over but this time for its Indian inspiration.

Seems like West fashion has become obsessed with Indian designs, heritage and culture. Recently Italian fashion brand Prada faced backlash for their Kolhapuri chappals inspired footwear which they priced at high rates without acknowledging their Indian roots and legacy. After this, French fashion label Louis Vuitton came out with a luxury bag design inspired by the famous Indian rickshaw.

Its Men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection is winning hearts world over but this time for its Indian inspiration. It has now created a unique and rare handbag shaped like an autorickshaw. An Instagram account by the name Diet Paratha posted a video of the luxury bag by Louis Vuitton which is small and has an exact shape of a popular aam aadmi ride in India, an autorickshaw. The caption for the video goes, “Did this bag just colonise me? Jokingggggg… NRIs are gonna go crazy for this one tho." He added, “Really wish they had showcased this on the runway last night. I spotted it on top of a shelf during the re-see this morning.”

Auto-rickshaw, an aam-aadmi ride that navigates all kinds of streets all day, has been given an elite place in the fashion industry. The Indian three-wheeler has been given a luxurious leather cover designed in Louis Vuitton's signature Monogram canvas. The bag even has miniature wheels and handlebars at the top with a screen in front to mimic an autorickshaw screen. The design blends street culture and high fashion.

The French brand has previously designed bags in unique shapes like planes, dolphins, and even lobsters. However, the autorickshaw bag is lauded as most unique for its Indian culture and roots.

Netizens’ reaction

Many Instagram users reacted to this post and while some joked, some made strong suggestions. One user wrote, “Middle class struggle is high class couture.” Another added, “So are they going to price it by the meter?”