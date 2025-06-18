Nobel Prize laureate Hinton, who gained notoriety for his research on neural networks, has warned of the possibility of widespread unemployment in the future, predicting that technology will 'get to be better than us at everything.'

There is just one job that artificial intelligence won't replace, according to Nobel laureate and AI godfather Geoffrey Hinton, as the world shifts toward robotics, AI, and all things digital. He revealed which job would be saved, while emphasizing that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity one day.

According to Hinton, the AI revolution won't have an impact on the 'plumbing' profession. Nobel Prize laureate Hinton, who gained notoriety for his research on neural networks, has warned of the possibility of widespread unemployment in the future, predicting that technology will 'get to be better than us at everything.'

In an interview with the 'Diary of a CEO' podcast, he stated that although the takeover will eventually occur, some jobs are now safer than others.

"I'd say it's going to be a long time before it's as good at physical manipulation. So a good bet would be to be a plumber," he said, according to a report.

The AI godfather went on to say that "intellectual" labor will be the most negatively impacted because AI could readily replace those positions.

"For mundane intellectual labour, AI is just going to replace everybody," he said.

He emphasized that the majority of employment will not be able to survive the future disruption caused by AI.

"Previously, the introduction of new technologies did not result in unemployment. There were new jobs generated. Therefore, automatic telemachines are the typical example that people cite. Many bank tellers didn't lose their employment when automatic telemachines were introduced; instead, they were able to pursue other exciting endeavors, according to Hinton.

He mentioned that he recently read an article stating that a lot of recent college grads are already having trouble finding employment, and that one possible explanation for this could be that businesses are now adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to perform the type of work that these graduates will be doing.