‘God, please no more....’: Bengaluru rains trend again, residents flood social media with visuals

Photo: Twitter

Bengaluru rains: Rainfall spells in India’s Silicon Valley have become a topic that garners special social media attention. After heavy downpour turned parts of the city into massive pools a month ago making residents share sorry visuals on the internet, the city’s netizens are at it again.

#Bangalorerains started trending on Karwa Chauth night (Thursday) as rains marred the festival for many and continued into Friday.

“The only moon you see in Bangalore is "Moonlighting", commented on resident.

Several netizens shared photos and videos on social media, making Bengaluru’s rains become a trending topic yet again.

“Natural waterparks everywhere,” wrote one user. “#bangalorerains definitely spoiled the #KarwaChauth,” wrote another.

“Another day and another Party ruined due to Bangalore Rains...!!!” the comments kept coming.

Travelling from one end of the bangalore to other end on rainy day,Friday evening when the traffic is at its peak and jst making it on time to witness this amazing performance by #AheNilaShaila team. Kudos guys, there were moments i had goosebumps. #ahenilashaila #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/S0hZNehPX9 — Harsha (@WhoisHarsha) October 14, 2022

#bangalorerains

Natural water parks everywhere — Indigenous (@_Hold_Ma_Beer) October 14, 2022

#bangalorerains

God, please no more rains — Wander Woman (@w7nder_wom7n) October 14, 2022

Can we do cloud unseeding to stop #bangalorerains @BngWeather — Satish (@satish_0517) October 14, 2022

Three cown stuck in #bangalorerains on the over bridge



God please help them and stop rain till they reach home ! pic.twitter.com/A6bDFIT7Au — The Good Dinosaur (@Muffler_Baba) October 14, 2022