‘God, please no more....’: Bengaluru rains trend again, residents flood social media with visuals

#Bangalorerains started trending on Thursday night as rains marred Karwa Chauth festival for many. Downpour continued unabated on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

Bengaluru rains: Rainfall spells in India’s Silicon Valley have become a topic that garners special social media attention. After heavy downpour turned parts of the city into massive pools a month ago making residents share sorry visuals on the internet, the city’s netizens are at it again.

#Bangalorerains started trending on Karwa Chauth night (Thursday) as rains marred the festival for many and continued into Friday. 

“The only moon you see in Bangalore is "Moonlighting", commented on resident.

 

 

Several netizens shared photos and videos on social media, making Bengaluru’s rains become a trending topic yet again. 

“Natural waterparks everywhere,” wrote one user. “#bangalorerains definitely spoiled the #KarwaChauth,” wrote another.

“Another day and another Party ruined due to Bangalore Rains...!!!” the comments kept coming.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

