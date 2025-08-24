'God definitely leaves...': Viral video shows woman giving elderly lady ride, her final reaction melts hearts

'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'
VIRAL
A heartwarming video of a woman giving an elderly woman a ride is going viral on the internet. The woman who recorded the ride shared the elderly woman's last reaction, which has left social media users amused.
The caption of the video shared by Sanchita Agarwal on Instagram reads, "Sometimes life shows us scenes straight out of a movie. This was my 'yahan chala chala rahi' moment." It has been viewed over 2.5 million times.
In the short clip, Sanchita stops near an elderly woman and offers her a lift. As the woman walks ahead, she jumps with joy.
When asked about her destination, she lovingly replies, "Jeevan Bharti." Before bidding adieu, Sanchita tells her to take care, to which the woman replies with an affectionate smile. The video reads: "There was magic in her smile."
The clip has been receiving some lovely reactions online. One user said, "God definitely leaves a mark of his presence. Amazing, made my week," while another wrote, "This was the best thing I saw on the internet today."
