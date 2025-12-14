GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet, takes it home to compensate ticket cost, video goes viral

A video circulating widely shows a disheartened fan leaving the stadium with a piece of carpet on his shoulder after Messi's short appearance. Watch viral video here.

Social media erupted with outrage following the chaotic scenes at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium during Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, as fans voiced strong complaints about the event's poor management. The situation deteriorated as fans, who had paid Rs 10,000 as ticket prices for the Salt Lake Stadium event, became frustrated at their inability to see the Argentine icon. Messi was surrounded by over a hundred people, including numerous politicians, dignitaries, and security staff, while on the field.

Fan takes Salt Lake stadium's carpet at home

A video circulating widely shows a disheartened fan leaving the stadium with a piece of carpet on his shoulder after Messi's short appearance. In the video, the fan sarcastically comments that since his ticket money was wasted, he took the carpet to offset his loss.

“Messi ka face tak dikhai nahi diya. Camera mein mera face mat dikhana. Carpet le ke ja raha hoon. Itna paisa diya hai. Ghar mein practice karunga,” he said in Bengali

After seeing the ticket money went down the drain, guy is taking the carpet home to balance the loss pic.twitter.com/iJGbnLE5qg — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) December 13, 2025

In the video, the interviewer asked the fan why he was carrying the carpet. The man responded that he had spent a lot on the ticket but felt cheated by the experience, adding that he wanted to "gain something" from the event. He jokingly said he would use the carpet at home to practice football indoors, turning his disappointment into humor.

Messi in Hyderabad

In contrast to the chaos in Kolkata, Messi's program in Hyderabad concluded on a positive note, marked by meticulous preparations, effective planning, and discipline, which made the second leg of the GOAT India Tour a success.

Hyderabad, the City of Nizams, showcased how to successfully manage an event of this scale, contrasting sharply with the earlier chaos in Kolkata, where Messi's visit was marred by poor crowd management and security failures on Saturday.

The Argentine footballer captivated the Hyderabad audience at the nearly-full Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, showcasing the skills that have solidified his status as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Messi in Kolkata

Earlier in the day, Messi arrived at Salt Lake Stadium but departed after less than 10 minutes. His planned lap of honour was reportedly cut short due to overcrowding by politicians, officials, and their families surrounding the football star.

As Messi left the stadium, parts of the crowd booed officials and politicians, with tensions rising inside. Many fans later used social media to voice complaints about lengthy waiting times, poor crowd control, and inadequate planning, expressing that the experience did not meet the expectations for an event featuring a global football icon.