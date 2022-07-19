Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Goat being sold hugs owner, weeps like human in heartbreaking viral video

The location of the video has not been revealed by the Twitter user

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Goat being sold hugs owner, weeps like human in heartbreaking viral video
Screen Grab

When a video of a goat sobbing like a person was posted to social media, the post quickly went viral. Nearly 24,000 people have seen it, and there have been over 100 likes since it was published. On Twitter, @ram vegan has shared the video with a flute melody in the background and the goat wailing like a baby.

Also, READ: Viral: US restaurant menu lists South Indian dosa as 'Naked Crepe', netizens shocked

The location of the video has not been revealed by the Twitter user. According to him, the video was shot on the day of Eid Ul Adha, when the goat was brought to be sold in the market, as he stated in a Twitter thread.

"Even animals who can't speak have feelings and emotions. Despite not being able to speak, they love their owner dearly. When separated from the owner, their soul hurts," In a following tweet, the user added the following.

Video footage shows the goat laying its head on the owner's shoulder and wailing like a human. The owner and others were moved to tears by the gesture.Twitter users were interested in knowing the fate of the animal.

"Tears ...Did you still sell her? I hope not," a user wrote on Twitter. "I really cried after watching this video," said another. “If the owner had that heart, he would have saved the goat. We humans are the worst part of this planet,” said another.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 electric bikes burned at Pune showroom due to suspected overcharging
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.