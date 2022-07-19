Goat being sold hugs owner, weeps like human in heartbreaking viral video

Screen Grab

When a video of a goat sobbing like a person was posted to social media, the post quickly went viral. Nearly 24,000 people have seen it, and there have been over 100 likes since it was published. On Twitter, @ram vegan has shared the video with a flute melody in the background and the goat wailing like a baby.

Goat brought to be sold hugs owner, cries like human pic.twitter.com/k5LwYRKDqW — Ramasubramanian V. Harikumar (@Ram_Vegan) July 15, 2022

The location of the video has not been revealed by the Twitter user. According to him, the video was shot on the day of Eid Ul Adha, when the goat was brought to be sold in the market, as he stated in a Twitter thread.

"Even animals who can't speak have feelings and emotions. Despite not being able to speak, they love their owner dearly. When separated from the owner, their soul hurts," In a following tweet, the user added the following.

Video footage shows the goat laying its head on the owner's shoulder and wailing like a human. The owner and others were moved to tears by the gesture.Twitter users were interested in knowing the fate of the animal.

"Tears ...Did you still sell her? I hope not," a user wrote on Twitter. "I really cried after watching this video," said another. “If the owner had that heart, he would have saved the goat. We humans are the worst part of this planet,” said another.